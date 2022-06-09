City home that feels like a 'boutique hotel' is for sale for £925,000

Gurney House, St Giles, was once part of a luxury bed and breakfast and is now on the market for sale for £925,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A three-bedroom home has come up for sale on St Giles Street in Norwich for a guide price of £925,000.

Gurney House was formerly part of 38 St Giles Street, a luxury bed and breakfast, and selling agents Sowerbys say that inside the property still feels as luxurious and opulent as a "boutique hotel."

It is part of a Grade II listed building built in 1700 for the Gurney family and once home to the former Lord Mayor of Norwich.

The property includes a number of distinctive features - including this ornate fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys understands that the owners are retaining some of the much bigger building as a bed and breakfast, and have transformed the rest into a private semi-detached three-bedroom home.

The property is entered through its original Georgian-era door, which leads into a spacious hallway, complete with pamment tiles, and then into an elegant and opulent living room.

The sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is filled with period details - Credit: Sowerbys

The space mixes heritage colours with oak flooring and classic cornicing details and is ideal whether you want to entertain friends and family or choose to relax.

Towards the rear of the home there is a modern and well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, which offers plenty of storage and worktop space, a bespoke seating area and access to the south-facing garden through an over-sized door.

The beautiful fitted kitchen on the ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs, the beautiful period features continue: the master bedroom includes cornicing and a ceiling rose, plus original oak parquet flooring and its own eye-catching feature fireplace.

The first-floor bathroom is just as luxurious and features a brushed nickel bateau bath, as well as a separate cloakroom and a large fully tiled walk-in shower.

One of the double bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The huge bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, each with en suite shower rooms.

The property is located just a stone's throw from some of the best shops, restaurants and cafes in the area and Norwich Market is just a short walk away.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Giles Street, Norwich

Guide price: £925,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441

www.sowerbys.com