See inside Golden Triangle townhouse on sale for £425k

The lounge is part of the open-plan living space - Credit: William H Brown

This end-of-terrace three-bed in the Golden Triangle is on the market with William H Brown for £425,000.

William H Brown, the selling agent, called the property a "beautiful townhouse in a prime residential location."

The property on Brunswick Road is an end-of-terrace three-bed - Credit: William H Brown

The house is entered into the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

The house is entered into the open-plan living space. The front of the house is the kitchen.

The back of the house is the lounge which leads into the garden room.

The garden room has lots of natural light - Credit: William H Brown

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The terrace's first floor has two of the bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.

The second floor contains the principal bedroom as well as an en suite.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The garden is decked and has planting areas - Credit: William H Brown

The garden to the rear of the property is enclosed, with decking and planting areas.

The property is on Brunswick Road just off Newmarket Road. It is less than a mile into Norwich city centre.

PROPERTY FACTS

Brunswick Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £425,000

William H Brown, 01603 667077, www.williamhbrown.co.uk