See inside Golden Triangle townhouse on sale for £425k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:00 AM March 27, 2022
PROP - Brunswick Road, Norwich

The lounge is part of the open-plan living space - Credit: William H Brown

This end-of-terrace three-bed in the Golden Triangle is on the market with William H Brown for £425,000.

William H Brown, the selling agent, called the property a "beautiful townhouse in a prime residential location."

PROP - Brunswick Road, Norwich

The property on Brunswick Road is an end-of-terrace three-bed - Credit: William H Brown

PROP - Brunswick Road, Norwich

The house is entered into the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

The house is entered into the open-plan living space. The front of the house is the kitchen.

The back of the house is the lounge which leads into the garden room.

PROP - Brunswick Road, Norwich

The garden room has lots of natural light - Credit: William H Brown

PROP - Brunswick Road, Norwich

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The terrace's first floor has two of the bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.

The second floor contains the principal bedroom as well as an en suite. 

PROP - Brunswick Road, Norwich

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

PROP - Brunswick Road, Norwich

The garden is decked and has planting areas - Credit: William H Brown

The garden to the rear of the property is enclosed, with decking and planting areas.

The property is on Brunswick Road just off Newmarket Road. It is less than a mile into Norwich city centre.

PROPERTY FACTS

Brunswick Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £425,000

William H Brown, 01603 667077, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Norwich News

