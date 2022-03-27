See inside Golden Triangle townhouse on sale for £425k
- Credit: William H Brown
This end-of-terrace three-bed in the Golden Triangle is on the market with William H Brown for £425,000.
William H Brown, the selling agent, called the property a "beautiful townhouse in a prime residential location."
The house is entered into the open-plan living space. The front of the house is the kitchen.
The back of the house is the lounge which leads into the garden room.
The terrace's first floor has two of the bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.
The second floor contains the principal bedroom as well as an en suite.
The garden to the rear of the property is enclosed, with decking and planting areas.
The property is on Brunswick Road just off Newmarket Road. It is less than a mile into Norwich city centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Brunswick Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £425,000
William H Brown, 01603 667077, www.williamhbrown.co.uk