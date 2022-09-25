Three-bed listed home in sought-after street selling for £795k
- Credit: Websters
A three-bed period home in the sought-after Golden Triangle area is on the market for £795,000.
The property in Newmarket Road is Grade II listed and has lots of period features including tile and wood flooring, sash windows and high ceilings.
The house opens to the entrance hall in the middle of the property. At the front are the sitting room and a small toilet.
To the back of the house is the kitchen with an Aga and ceramic sink as well as the dining room which has a door to the garden.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom.
The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite.
The back garden is secluded with a patio, lawns, mature trees and flowerbeds.
The cellar is next to the study, potting shed and utility area.
The home is in Newmarket Road, part of the illustrious Golden Triangle in NR2.
It is less than a mile from the centre of Norwich with access to the A11, the A47 and the A140.
PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Norwich
Guide price: £795,000
Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk