Three-bed listed home in sought-after street selling for £795k

The three-bed in Newmarket Road is on the market for £795k - Credit: Websters

A three-bed period home in the sought-after Golden Triangle area is on the market for £795,000.

The property in Newmarket Road is Grade II listed and has lots of period features including tile and wood flooring, sash windows and high ceilings.

The entrance hall has checkered tiles and stained glass windows - Credit: Websters

The sitting room has windows overlooking the front garden - Credit: Websters

The house opens to the entrance hall in the middle of the property. At the front are the sitting room and a small toilet.

To the back of the house is the kitchen with an Aga and ceramic sink as well as the dining room which has a door to the garden.

The kitchen has an Aga and a breakfast table - Credit: Websters

The dining room has a door to the garden - Credit: Websters

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite.

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Websters

The family bathroom - Credit: Websters

The back garden is secluded with a patio, lawns, mature trees and flowerbeds.

The cellar is next to the study, potting shed and utility area.

One of the two other bedrooms - Credit: Websters

The garden has a small patio area - Credit: Websters

The home is in Newmarket Road, part of the illustrious Golden Triangle in NR2.

It is less than a mile from the centre of Norwich with access to the A11, the A47 and the A140.

The garden is mainly lawn with mature trees and shrubs - Credit: Websters

The house is approached by a long gravel drive - Credit: Websters

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Norwich

Guide price: £795,000

Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk