Three-bed listed home in sought-after street selling for £795k

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:30 AM September 25, 2022
The three-bed in Newmarket Road is on the market for £795k - Credit: Websters

A three-bed period home in the sought-after Golden Triangle area is on the market for £795,000.

The property in Newmarket Road is Grade II listed and has lots of period features including tile and wood flooring, sash windows and high ceilings.

xxx_10_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The entrance hall has checkered tiles and stained glass windows - Credit: Websters

xxx_09_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The sitting room has windows overlooking the front garden - Credit: Websters

The house opens to the entrance hall in the middle of the property. At the front are the sitting room and a small toilet.

To the back of the house is the kitchen with an Aga and ceramic sink as well as the dining room which has a door to the garden.

xxx_08_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The kitchen has an Aga and a breakfast table - Credit: Websters

xxx_07_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The dining room has a door to the garden - Credit: Websters

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite.

xxx_06_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Websters

xxx_05_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The family bathroom - Credit: Websters

The back garden is secluded with a patio, lawns, mature trees and flowerbeds.

The cellar is next to the study, potting shed and utility area.

xxx_04_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

One of the two other bedrooms - Credit: Websters

xxx_03_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The garden has a small patio area - Credit: Websters

The home is in Newmarket Road, part of the illustrious Golden Triangle in NR2.

It is less than a mile from the centre of Norwich with access to the A11, the A47 and the A140.

xxx_02_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The garden is mainly lawn with mature trees and shrubs - Credit: Websters

xxx_01_newmarketroad_norwich_sep22

The house is approached by a long gravel drive - Credit: Websters

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Norwich

Guide price: £795,000

Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk

