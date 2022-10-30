Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Before and after: Inside transformation of Golden Triangle terrace

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:44 AM October 30, 2022
xxx_05_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

The NR2 terrace has been transformed - Credit: Contributed/Chilterns

A Golden Triangle three-bed home is unrecognisable following a total refurbishment.

The terrace in Havelock Road was taken from run-down to renewed prior to its sale.

xxx_06_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

The front garden was overgrown - Credit: Contributed

xxx_07_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

Part of the old kitchen - Credit: Contributed

Before it was transformed the front of the house was overgrown but the facade is now painted white with a pink door and trimmed back shrubs.

xxx_08_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

The bathroom had black marks on the walls - Credit: Contributed

xxx_09_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

The back garden was overgrown - Credit: Contributed

Inside the house was in need of total refurbishment.

Now, there are new floors as well as a newly-fitted kitchen and bathroom.

xxx_01_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

The garden has been cut back and a new extension added to the house - Credit: Chilterns

xxx_02_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

The front of the house has been painted white with a pink door - Credit: Chilterns

An extension has also now been added to the back to make space for the new kitchen diner.

The west-facing back garden was also overgrown but has now been cut back to reveal a patio and lawn.

xxx_03_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

A new bathroom has been fitted - Credit: Chilterns

xxx_04_havelockrenovation_norwich_oct22

The kitchen diner is in the new extension - Credit: Chilterns

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds flock to city centre Harry Potter event
  2. 2 'Heartbroken' residents turfed out of care home ahead of rebuild
  3. 3 It's PINK! City shop transformed ahead of latest store opening
  1. 4 Roads around village near Norwich to close next month
  2. 5 'It's heart-wrenching': City art gallery and bookshop closing after a year
  3. 6 Man arrested after Mini Cooper blaze in city centre
  4. 7 Huge new street food hall opens in Norwich's Castle Quarter
  5. 8 Police investigate criminal damage at city pub
  6. 9 Woman charged with handling stolen goods after police find bike
  7. 10 Agents clear up confusion over signage in empty unit

It was put on the market in April by Chilterns Estate Agents for £425,000.

The house has now been sold with its new owners, a family, moving in soon.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The bar area at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens in NorwichPicture; Neil Perry / Archant

City burger joint announces closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Russell Evans, left, founder of Bullards, and John Bullard, crush Red Bull cans as Red Bull are accu

Exclusive

Crushing defeat for Red Bull in legal battle against city gin firm

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Officers show off new equipment at Broadland Police Station

Officers move into new police station on outskirts of Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Magdalen Street following concerns for the safety of a woman

Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon