Before and after: Inside transformation of Golden Triangle terrace

A Golden Triangle three-bed home is unrecognisable following a total refurbishment.

The terrace in Havelock Road was taken from run-down to renewed prior to its sale.

Before it was transformed the front of the house was overgrown but the facade is now painted white with a pink door and trimmed back shrubs.

Inside the house was in need of total refurbishment.

Now, there are new floors as well as a newly-fitted kitchen and bathroom.

An extension has also now been added to the back to make space for the new kitchen diner.

The west-facing back garden was also overgrown but has now been cut back to reveal a patio and lawn.

It was put on the market in April by Chilterns Estate Agents for £425,000.

The house has now been sold with its new owners, a family, moving in soon.