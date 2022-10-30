Before and after: Inside transformation of Golden Triangle terrace
- Credit: Contributed/Chilterns
A Golden Triangle three-bed home is unrecognisable following a total refurbishment.
The terrace in Havelock Road was taken from run-down to renewed prior to its sale.
Before it was transformed the front of the house was overgrown but the facade is now painted white with a pink door and trimmed back shrubs.
Inside the house was in need of total refurbishment.
Now, there are new floors as well as a newly-fitted kitchen and bathroom.
An extension has also now been added to the back to make space for the new kitchen diner.
The west-facing back garden was also overgrown but has now been cut back to reveal a patio and lawn.
It was put on the market in April by Chilterns Estate Agents for £425,000.
The house has now been sold with its new owners, a family, moving in soon.