Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
- Credit: William H Brown
This four-bed home that backs onto a park in the Golden Triangle is on the market for £475k.
The house is semi-detached with period features and opens to the front hall.
On the left is the lounge which has a gas fire and a picture rail. There is also a shower room.
The lounge leads into the dining room, which has doors to the garden.
To the back is the galley kitchen and the breakfast room that looks out over the garden.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom. On the second floor there is one final bedroom.
The tiered garden is laid to lawn with some patio and mature shrubs. It backs onto Heigham Park.
The house is in the Golden Triangle, one of Norwich's most sought-after areas. It is one-and-a-half miles from the city centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Jessopp Road, Norwich
Guide price: £475,000
William H Brown, 01603 667077, www.williamhbrown.co.uk