Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:30 PM October 9, 2022
xxx_01_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

The home in Jessopp Road is on the market for £475k - Credit: William H Brown

This four-bed home that backs onto a park in the Golden Triangle is on the market for £475k.

The house is semi-detached with period features and opens to the front hall.

xxx_02_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

The lounge has a gas fire and opens to the dining room - Credit: William H Brown

xxx_03_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

The galley kitchen leads to the breakfast room area - Credit: William H Brown

On the left is the lounge which has a gas fire and a picture rail. There is also a shower room.

The lounge leads into the dining room, which has doors to the garden.

xxx_04_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

The dining room has a door to the garden - Credit: William H Brown

xxx_05_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

To the back is the galley kitchen and the breakfast room that looks out over the garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom. On the second floor there is one final bedroom.

xxx_06_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

The shared family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

xxx_07_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The tiered garden is laid to lawn with some patio and mature shrubs. It backs onto Heigham Park.

The house is in the Golden Triangle, one of Norwich's most sought-after areas. It is one-and-a-half miles from the city centre.

xxx_08_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

The garden has a small patio and is mainly laid to lawn - Credit: William H Brown

xxx_09_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

The garden is tiered and backs onto Heigham Park - Credit: William H Brown

PROPERTY FACTS

Jessopp Road, Norwich

Guide price: £475,000

William H Brown, 01603 667077, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Norwich News

