Norwich landmark beats its guide price to sell at auction

Garsett House, which dates back to the 16th century and is Grade II star-listed, sold for £360,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A well-known landmark and a former city pub have sold at an online property auction, which raised over £7.5m and attracted viewers from across the globe.

Garsett House, on Princes Street, sold for £360,000 on Wednesday, October 26 at Auction House East Anglia's seventh sale of the year.

The building, which is Grade II star-listed - and therefore of special architectural interest - has been a fixture in the city since the 16th century.

It's said to be constructed from pieces of timber that washed up on Norfolk shores from the Spanish Armada - although it's never been proved - and was for a while known as Armada House.

The building had been used as office space but, ahead of the sale, Auction House said it could be converted into residential use, subject to planning, and was listed at a guide price of £350,000.

Other properties in Norwich also performed well during the auction, including a former pub on Hall Road.

The former Freemasons Arms on Hall Road in Norwich also sold at auction - as well as two flats in the building behind it - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The former Freemasons Arms, which has three-bedroom living accommodation above, sold for £250,000 plus VAT. A detached building to the rear, arranged as two flats but with planning permission to redevelop into three, also sold as a separate lot for £130,000 plus VAT.

Sales covered Norfolk, Suffolk and Lincolnshire and the highest lot of the day was also in Norwich - a four-bedroom detached house on Henby Way which sold for £401,000.

Robert Hurst, auction surveyor, said that there were 182 registered bidders at the auction as well as thousands of people tuning in to watch online.

37 Henby Way, on the outskirts of Norwich, sold for the most money during the five-hour auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Concerns over rising interest rates are already causing some landlords to sell up, he suggests: "The rise in interest rates is having a significant impact on the mortgage market and means more buy-to-let landlords and investors are deciding to divest themselves of part or all of their portfolio, and the most obvious route for them is by auction.

"The speed and certainty offered by the auction process helps sellers overcome some challenges.

"Within the private treaty market valuations are being downgraded by lenders and deals are taking longer to complete. This is another reason why people prefer auction as buyers and sellers like the speed and certainty of the process and the deal is done on the fall of the hammer."

Auction House East Anglia is now taking entries for its final auction of the year on Wednesday, December 7, with a closing date for entries in early November.