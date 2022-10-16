16th century Norwich landmark up for auction

Garsett House in the city centre is up for auction for £350,000 - Credit: Auction House

A Norwich landmark that has stood in the city centre for over 400 years is up for auction.

Garsett House, situated on the corner of Princes Street opposite St Andrew's Hall, is one of the most well-known buildings in Norwich.

And later this month it will be going under the hammer with a guide price of £350,000.

Garsett House is found on the corner of Princes Street and is steeped in history - Credit: Auction House

With its vibrant pink exterior and period features, Garsett House is an eye-catching Grade II listed property of "exceptional special interest", according to Auction House.

It is said the building was constructed from pieces of timber from sunken Spanish Armada vessels, a story emphasised by the plaster carving of a Spanish galleon on the outside although this has never been proven.

There are lots of period features inside the Grade II listed property - Credit: Auction House

It was recently used as an office by a local company and housed over 20 employees with six separate offices.

One of the toilets at Garsett House in Princes Street - Credit: Auction House

The house was originally twice its current size but half the building had to be pulled down in 1898 to make way for a link road from Redwell Street so trams could navigate around the tight corner at Princes Street.

The view from Garsett House looking over the city skyline - Credit: Auction House

The property is being sold as a vacant freehold and it could be converted to residential use if given consent.

Inside you'll find a reception area, main office, kitchen and two cloakrooms on the ground floor, with a cellar below.

Garsett House was most recently used as offices for a local company - Credit: Auction House

On the first floor there is a landing boardroom and office space and above on the second floor, you'll find four offices and an attic room.

There are several rooms inside Garsett House, which could be used for residential use if granted permission - Credit: Auction House

Garsett House is close to local amenities, pubs and restaurants that the city centre offers and is only a short walk from Norwich Cathedral and the River Wensum.

The property will go under the hammer on October 26 at 11am.

Property Facts

Garsett House, Princes Street, Norwich

Auction House, norwich@auctionhouse.co.uk, 01603 505 100

Auction date: October 26 at 11am