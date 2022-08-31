Four-bedroom home boasting 'gardener's paradise' and bar on sale for £550k
- Credit: Winkworth
A four-bedroom house near Norwich boasting a "gardener's paradise" and a bespoke studio with a built-in bar is on the market for £550,000.
Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in Trowse, the house opens to a porch and off the front hall is a bedroom, which could also be used as a study, and a small toilet.
The reception room, complete with a log burner, has lots of natural light and there is also a large cupboard currently being used as a pantry.
To the back of the property is the kitchen diner with a skylight and bi-fold doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms that share the family bathroom.
To the rear is a half-acre garden described as a "gardener's paradise" that backs onto Trowse Woods.
It is divided into different seating areas including a new terrace as well as a large lawn, colourful planting, mature trees and sheds.
There is also a studio at the end of the garden with a built-in bar, space for a barbeque under an extractor hood and French doors.
To the side of the house is a gravel driveway with an electric charging point and a double garage.
The property is in Trowse, a village just a mile outside the centre of Norwich
PROPERTY FACTS
Meadow Close, Trowse
Guide price: £550,000
Winkworth, 01508 528880, www.winkworth.co.uk