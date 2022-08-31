Four-bedroom home boasting 'gardener's paradise' and bar on sale for £550k

The four-bed is on the market for £550,000 - Credit: Winkworth

A four-bedroom house near Norwich boasting a "gardener's paradise" and a bespoke studio with a built-in bar is on the market for £550,000.

Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in Trowse, the house opens to a porch and off the front hall is a bedroom, which could also be used as a study, and a small toilet.

The reception room, complete with a log burner, has lots of natural light and there is also a large cupboard currently being used as a pantry.

To the back of the property is the kitchen diner with a skylight and bi-fold doors to the garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms that share the family bathroom.

To the rear is a half-acre garden described as a "gardener's paradise" that backs onto Trowse Woods.

It is divided into different seating areas including a new terrace as well as a large lawn, colourful planting, mature trees and sheds.

There is also a studio at the end of the garden with a built-in bar, space for a barbeque under an extractor hood and French doors.

To the side of the house is a gravel driveway with an electric charging point and a double garage.

The property is in Trowse, a village just a mile outside the centre of Norwich

PROPERTY FACTS

Meadow Close, Trowse

Guide price: £550,000

Winkworth, 01508 528880, www.winkworth.co.uk