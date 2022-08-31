Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Four-bedroom home boasting 'gardener's paradise' and bar on sale for £550k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:11 PM August 31, 2022
xxx_02_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The four-bed is on the market for £550,000 - Credit: Winkworth

A four-bedroom house near Norwich boasting a "gardener's paradise" and a bespoke studio with a built-in bar is on the market for £550,000.

Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in Trowse, the house opens to a porch and off the front hall is a bedroom, which could also be used as a study, and a small toilet. 

xxx_03_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The sitting room has a log burner - Credit: Winkworth

xxx_04_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The kitchen diner has a skylight and bi-fold doors - Credit: Winkworth

The reception room, complete with a log burner, has lots of natural light and there is also a large cupboard currently being used as a pantry.

To the back of the property is the kitchen diner with a skylight and bi-fold doors to the garden.

xxx_05_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

One of the bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Winkworth

xxx_06_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The shared family bathroom upstairs - Credit: Winkworth

Upstairs there are three bedrooms that share the family bathroom.

To the rear is a half-acre garden described as a "gardener's paradise" that backs onto Trowse Woods.

xxx_07_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The new terrace outside the kitchen dineer - Credit: Winkworth

xxx_08_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The garden is half an acre large - Credit: Winkworth

It is divided into different seating areas including a new terrace as well as a large lawn, colourful planting, mature trees and sheds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman's battle to get trees chopped after 'living in darkness'
  2. 2 Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again
  3. 3 DNA evidence reveals secrets of bodies found in shopping centre digs
  1. 4 Complete list of city roads shutting for Car-Free Day 2022
  2. 5 Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake
  3. 6 Mystery hero who saved dog from drowning comes forward
  4. 7 Disco for Grown Ups with nostalgic hits heading to historic Norwich venue
  5. 8 Couple to retire from shop and post office after more than three decades
  6. 9 Massage therapist jailed for sexually abusing two women
  7. 10 Mum thanks 'brilliant' convoy following death of daughter and driver

There is also a studio at the end of the garden with a built-in bar, space for a barbeque under an extractor hood and French doors.

xxx_09_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The large lawn that backs onto Trowse Woods - Credit: Winkworth

xxx_10_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The left side of the garden has beds, lawn and room for a hot tub - Credit: Winkworth

To the side of the house is a gravel driveway with an electric charging point and a double garage.

The property is in Trowse, a village just a mile outside the centre of Norwich

xxx_11_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The studio in the garden has French doors - Credit: Winkworth

xxx_02_meadowclose_trowse_aug22

The four-bed is on the market for £550,000 - Credit: Winkworth

PROPERTY FACTS

Meadow Close, Trowse

Guide price: £550,000

Winkworth, 01508 528880, www.winkworth.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Anglian Water carrying out repairs by The Bull roundabout. Pictured inset is staff from the the Cosy Catz Cattery nearby 

Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A robbery took place on January 12 outside Vue in Norwich Picture: James Bass

Days Out Guide

For one day only all cinemas in Norwich offering tickets for £3

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Broadland Gate business park development on the outskirts of Norwich

Aerial pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
East Midlands airport, near Derby. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon