Property spotlight: See inside this Norwich home with city views
This four-bed house with city views is on the market for £675,000.
The home is approached by a shared driveway, with steps leading up to the house
The property opens into the kitchen, which is open-plan and incorporates the dining room.
The kitchen is "contemporary" with marble worktops and a breakfast bar that divides the living space.
The dining room has bi-folding doors that lead to decking outside.
Attached to the dining room is the double aspect sitting room, which has a feature log-burning fireplace and French doors leading outside.
Also on the ground floor is a bathroom and a storage cupboard under the stairs.
The first floor contains the four bedrooms and the family bathroom, which has a free-standing bath.
The master bedroom has city views and a fireplace, as well as a dressing room and en-suite.
The other three bedrooms are spacious, with two also having city views.
There is also a double garage which has an office or studio space on the first floor. This is accessed via the tiered garden.
The property is located near Thorpe Hamlet, and has views across the city from the south-east.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cotman Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £675,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com