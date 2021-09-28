News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Property spotlight: See inside this Norwich home with city views

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:28 PM September 28, 2021   
The back of the house on Cotman Road, Norwich - Credit: Sowerbys

This four-bed house with city views is on the market for £675,000.

cotman road kitchen

The open-plan kitchen and dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

The home is approached by a shared driveway, with steps leading up to the house

cotman road dining room

The dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

The property opens into the kitchen, which is open-plan and incorporates the dining room.

cotman road sitting room

The sitting room, with french doors to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is "contemporary" with marble worktops and a breakfast bar that divides the living space.

cotman road bedroom

The master bedroom, with a view of Norwich - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room has bi-folding doors that lead to decking outside.

cotman road dressing room

The dressing room for the master bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Attached to the dining room is the double aspect sitting room, which has a feature log-burning fireplace and French doors leading outside.

cotman road bedroom 2

One of the bedrooms, with city views - Credit: Sowerbys

Also on the ground floor is a bathroom and a storage cupboard under the stairs.

cotman road bathroom

The family bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor contains the four bedrooms and the family bathroom, which has a free-standing bath.

cotman road studio

The studio space above the garage - Credit: Sowerbys

The master bedroom has city views and a fireplace, as well as a dressing room and en-suite.

cotman road garden

The garden, with city views - Credit: Sowerbys

The other three bedrooms are spacious, with two also having city views.

cotman road garden 2

THe entrance to the studio, in the multi-tiered garden - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a double garage which has an office or studio space on the first floor. This is accessed via the tiered garden.

cotman road property view

The view from the Cotman Road property - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is located near Thorpe Hamlet, and has views across the city from the south-east.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cotman Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £675,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Norwich News

