See inside stunning modern four-bed home on sale for £950k
This modern four-bed house in Taverham, which was architecturally designed, is on the market for £950,000.
The house, named Copas de Arboles, was built just two years ago in an attempt to "optimise the plot and provide a sense of getting back to nature".
The name translates to 'treetops', because the first floor feels as though it's among the trees.
The property is approached by an electric gate which leads to a parking area, covered car port, and garage.
The entrance contains an open steel and glass staircase. The hall is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows that are the height of the building.
On the ground floor, there is a utility room, a cloakroom, and the garage.
The ground floor also contains the master bedroom, with a bank of wardrobes, a dressing room, and an en-suite shower room. There is also a bi-folding door leading to the covered terrace.
The stairs lead to the first floor which contains an open plan living space. It has a dining area, a living area, and a contemporary kitchen in the centre.
The kitchen has wall and base units and an island. The large bi-folding doors open onto the balcony.
The stairs then lead from the mezzanine landing to three bedrooms, each with fitted wardrobes. They also have large picture windows to allow for natural light. Two have an en-suite and one has access to the family bathroom.
The surrounding gardens have been landscaped, with a terrace overlooking the circular path, artificial grass, and mature trees. It also contains a studio and greenhouse.
Taverham is just 20 minutes out of Norwich, with access to a selection of amenities, like a garden centre and various playgroups, as well as regular bus services.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £950,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com
