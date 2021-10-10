See inside stunning modern four-bed home on sale for £950k

Published: 6:30 AM October 10, 2021

The property is two years old - Credit: Sowerbys

This modern four-bed house in Taverham, which was architecturally designed, is on the market for £950,000.

The drive to the property - Credit: Sowerbys

The house, named Copas de Arboles, was built just two years ago in an attempt to "optimise the plot and provide a sense of getting back to nature".

The ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The name translates to 'treetops', because the first floor feels as though it's among the trees.

The kitchen area - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is approached by an electric gate which leads to a parking area, covered car port, and garage.

The living space - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance contains an open steel and glass staircase. The hall is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows that are the height of the building.

The mezzanine landing - Credit: Sowerbys

On the ground floor, there is a utility room, a cloakroom, and the garage.

The master bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor also contains the master bedroom, with a bank of wardrobes, a dressing room, and an en-suite shower room. There is also a bi-folding door leading to the covered terrace.

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The stairs lead to the first floor which contains an open plan living space. It has a dining area, a living area, and a contemporary kitchen in the centre.

One of the three bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen has wall and base units and an island. The large bi-folding doors open onto the balcony.

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The stairs then lead from the mezzanine landing to three bedrooms, each with fitted wardrobes. They also have large picture windows to allow for natural light. Two have an en-suite and one has access to the family bathroom.

The garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The surrounding gardens have been landscaped, with a terrace overlooking the circular path, artificial grass, and mature trees. It also contains a studio and greenhouse.

The studio in the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Taverham is just 20 minutes out of Norwich, with access to a selection of amenities, like a garden centre and various playgroups, as well as regular bus services.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £950,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

