Tucked-away bungalow up for sale in half an acre near Norwich for £600k
- Credit: Perfect Pose Photography/Russen & Hill
An architecturally-designed bungalow, tucked away in grounds of around half an acre, has come up for sale in Old Costessey at a guide price of £600,000.
The four-bed bungalow is accessed off a private drive on The Street and has a unique, mid-century feel to it.
The property is entered through a glass entrance hall at the rear, which then leads into an impressive lounge featuring three large windows overlooking its private gardens.
The dining area is a good size and offers enough room for six to eight people, with lovely views over the front garden and a useful storage cupboard.
To the left of this there is a study, which includes fitted shelving and storage, and to the rear there is an L-shaped kitchen boasting double-glazed windows to the rear and a good range of fitted wall and base units.
It’s kitted out with a range of appliances, including an integrated oven and microwave, and also has a ceramic sink, hobs and space for a fridge/freezer.
At the back of the property a rear hallway leads into a large walk-in pantry and a separate storage cupboard with newly double-glazed doors to the rear. More storage space can be found in the utility area and off the inner hall.
The property’s four bedrooms are grouped together to the east of the property, where there is also a family bathroom.
Several of the bedrooms are good-sized doubles, and some have fitted wardrobes.
The bathroom comprises a panelled bath, toilet and wash basin, and there is also a separate shower room.
Outside, the property is located on a mature plot of around half an acre, which wraps around the property and includes beautiful enclosed gardens as well as a detached brick-built double garage. The block-built garden shed could be used as either a shed or a home office.
For more information, contact Russen & Hill.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Old Costessey
Guide price: £600,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 361595
www.russenandhill.co.uk