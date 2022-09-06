Tucked-away bungalow up for sale in half an acre near Norwich for £600k

The property enjoys a secluded position and is situated off a private drive - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography/Russen & Hill

An architecturally-designed bungalow, tucked away in grounds of around half an acre, has come up for sale in Old Costessey at a guide price of £600,000.

The four-bed bungalow is accessed off a private drive on The Street and has a unique, mid-century feel to it.

The property is entered through a glass entrance hall at the rear, which then leads into an impressive lounge featuring three large windows overlooking its private gardens.

A four-bed home set in over an acre is up for sale in Old Costessey for £600,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

The dining area is a good size and offers enough room for six to eight people, with lovely views over the front garden and a useful storage cupboard.

To the left of this there is a study, which includes fitted shelving and storage, and to the rear there is an L-shaped kitchen boasting double-glazed windows to the rear and a good range of fitted wall and base units.

The property has a mid-century feel to it, with lots of fitted shelving and storage space and light and airy living space - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography/Russen & Hill

It’s kitted out with a range of appliances, including an integrated oven and microwave, and also has a ceramic sink, hobs and space for a fridge/freezer.

At the back of the property a rear hallway leads into a large walk-in pantry and a separate storage cupboard with newly double-glazed doors to the rear. More storage space can be found in the utility area and off the inner hall.

The dining area - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography/Russen & Hill

The property’s four bedrooms are grouped together to the east of the property, where there is also a family bathroom.

Several of the bedrooms are good-sized doubles, and some have fitted wardrobes.

The living area is semi open-plan and leads into the dining area - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography/Russen & Hill

The bathroom comprises a panelled bath, toilet and wash basin, and there is also a separate shower room.

Outside, the property is located on a mature plot of around half an acre, which wraps around the property and includes beautiful enclosed gardens as well as a detached brick-built double garage. The block-built garden shed could be used as either a shed or a home office.

The property sits in grounds of around half an acre - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography/Russen & Hill

For more information, contact Russen & Hill.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Old Costessey

Guide price: £600,000

Russen & Hill, 01603 361595

www.russenandhill.co.uk