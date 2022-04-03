Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
See inside this four-bed with a heated pool and balcony on sale in Eaton

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM April 3, 2022
PROP Church Lane, Eaton

On the top tier of the garden, the outdoor swimming pool is heated - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

This four-bed detached home with a heated outdoor pool and wraparound balcony is on the market for £695,000.

The agent, Hammond and Stratford, called the property a "stunning family residence in a highly sought-after location."

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The four-bed is on Church Lane in Eaton - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The home is on the market for £695k - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The ground floor opens to the entrance hall which leads into the lounge. The dual-aspect lounge has a fireplace and French doors to the garden. 

The kitchen diner creates a circular route through the house, with access to the hall and lounge. Also on the ground floor are the garage and a toilet

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The lounge has a log burner and has French doors to the front garden - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The 17ft kitchen with an island and integrated appliances - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The first floor is a mezzanine level with a bathroom and toilet, a breakfast room, a utility room and one of the bedrooms.

The second floor contains three bedrooms, one with an en suite and access to the large wraparound balcony.

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The breakfast room on the mezzanine level leading to the garden - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The second floor bedroom with access to the balcony - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The garden is tiered and has fruit trees, a vegetable patch and a pond. The outdoor pool on the top tier is heated and is surrounded by covered seating with a built-in barbeque. There is also a wooden summerhouse currently used as a home office

The home is on Church Lane in Eaton, just off Newmarket Road.

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The en suite for bedroom two that leads out to the balcony - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Lane, Eaton

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

The multi-tiered garden with fruit trees and a work space - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

PROP Church Lane, Eaton

A view of the garden from above - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Guide Price: £695,000

Hammond & Stratford, 01603 503500, www.hammondstratford.co.uk

