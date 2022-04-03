See inside this four-bed with a heated pool and balcony on sale in Eaton
- Credit: Hammond & Stratford
This four-bed detached home with a heated outdoor pool and wraparound balcony is on the market for £695,000.
The agent, Hammond and Stratford, called the property a "stunning family residence in a highly sought-after location."
The ground floor opens to the entrance hall which leads into the lounge. The dual-aspect lounge has a fireplace and French doors to the garden.
The kitchen diner creates a circular route through the house, with access to the hall and lounge. Also on the ground floor are the garage and a toilet
The first floor is a mezzanine level with a bathroom and toilet, a breakfast room, a utility room and one of the bedrooms.
The second floor contains three bedrooms, one with an en suite and access to the large wraparound balcony.
The garden is tiered and has fruit trees, a vegetable patch and a pond. The outdoor pool on the top tier is heated and is surrounded by covered seating with a built-in barbeque. There is also a wooden summerhouse currently used as a home office
The home is on Church Lane in Eaton, just off Newmarket Road.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Lane, Eaton
Guide Price: £695,000
Hammond & Stratford, 01603 503500, www.hammondstratford.co.uk