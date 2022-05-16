Former city sex shop up for sale
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A building that housed a city sex shop for many years is up for sale.
The property in St Augustines Street is on the market with an asking price of £70,000 to £90,000.
It is due to go up for auction with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.
It traded as the Private Shop but the premises will be empty when the sale is complete.
The building comprises of four floors including a basement and shop, an office, a rear room, and a toilet on the ground floor.
The upper floors are not currently used and offer redevelopment potential subject to planning permission.
The first floor includes a landing, two rooms, and a bathroom.
The second floor has a landing and three rooms.
Most Read
- 1 'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden
- 2 Which parts of Norwich could be underwater by 2030?
- 3 Dad left fuming as royal flag stolen weeks before jubilee weekend
- 4 New images show progress of Sweet Briar Road repair
- 5 Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'
- 6 ANOTHER shop in major city street will soon be empty
- 7 Driver with expired license overtakes police at 95mph
- 8 Police descend on city home 'frightening the life' out of neighbours
- 9 'Rarely available' Victorian home in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
- 10 Can you spot yourself in these Race for Life pictures?
It also has a side alley and rear yard "in need of attention".
The property lies within the Norwich City Centre conservation area but it is not listed.
It is located opposite Sussex Street and is less than a mile north of the city centre.