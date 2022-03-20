See inside 'exquisite' former piggery on sale for £800k

The Piggery is a barn conversion near Postwick, Norfolk - Credit: Winkworth

This tucked-away former piggery near Postwick is on the market for £800,000.

With travertine flooring throughout, the detached property is a barn conversion with plenty of period features, including exposed oak beams and vaulted ceilings.

The home was designed to be a high tech and eco-friendly traditional build with a heat recovery system and solar panels.

At the front of the property is a large space for off-road parking as well as a double garage.

The Piggery is entered into the front hallway. The left of the property contains the open-plan living space.

The lounge has a log burner and leads into the modern kitchen diner, which has French doors to the garden.

The right of The Piggery contains the four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Two share a Jack and Jill bathroom and have built-in wardrobes.

The principal bedroom has an en suite, a dressing room, and French doors out to the garden.

The large L-shaped garden is immaculately maintained and very private.

There is a secluded patioed courtyard as well as lawns and a natural pond, perfect for spotting wildlife.

The listing states the property is an "exquisite converted former piggery full of character".

Located near the small village of Postwick, The Piggery is about four miles from the city of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Maple Way, Postwick

Guide Price: £800,000

Winkworth, 01603 324466, www.winkworth.co.uk