Golden Triangle pub goes up for sale for half a million
A unique opportunity to live and work in one of the coolest areas of Norwich has come up for sale.
The Golden Triangle is often dubbed Norwich's answer to Notting Hill, packed with pretty terraces, quirky eateries and a buzzing community.
Now a modern end-terrace - and the former Kimberley Arms pub – has come up for sale on Trory Street, offering you the chance to live, work and play in the city, and all at a guide price of £525,000.
Its ground-floor commercial space is still well kitted out, following its former use, and could easily become another pub or perhaps a restaurant or café. It remains fully licensed and has a bar area, storage facilities and a communal garden.
A residential apartment is located upstairs and is stylish and contemporary, with a laid-back feel. It has three large bedrooms and a light and airy living space, which is open-plan and features an exposed brick feature wall.
The kitchen is spacious and stylish and includes a built-in oven, electric hob and space for other appliances, along with partly panelled walls and a good range of units.
There is also plenty of storage in the hallway and a large shower room.
Contact Minors & Brady for more details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Trory Street, Norwich
Guide price: £525,000
Minors & Brady,
01603 783088,
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
