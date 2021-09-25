News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Golden Triangle pub goes up for sale for half a million

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM September 25, 2021   
End terrace property with commercial space on Trory Street, Norwich, which is for sale

The former Kimberley Arms, with apartment above, is for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

A unique opportunity to live and work in one of the coolest areas of Norwich has come up for sale.

The Golden Triangle is often dubbed Norwich's answer to Notting Hill, packed with pretty terraces, quirky eateries and a buzzing community.

Now a modern end-terrace - and the former Kimberley Arms pub – has come up for sale on Trory Street, offering you the chance to live, work and play in the city, and all at a guide price of £525,000.

Inside of what used to be the Kimberley Arms on Trory Street, Norwich, which is for sale for £525,000

The commercial space downstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

Retail space at this 3-bed end terrace for sale on Trory Street in the Golden Triangle, Norwich

Downstairs could be a shop, a cafe or even another pub - Credit: Minors & Brady

Pretty walled courtyard garden outside this 3-bed apartment and pub to rent on Trory Street, Norwich

The communal courtyard garden outside - Credit: Minors & Brady

Its ground-floor commercial space is still well kitted out, following its former use, and could easily become another pub or perhaps a restaurant or café. It remains fully licensed and has a bar area, storage facilities and a communal garden.

A residential apartment is located upstairs and is stylish and contemporary, with a laid-back feel. It has three large bedrooms and a light and airy living space, which is open-plan and features an exposed brick feature wall.

Cool kitchen space with retro style tiles in this 3-bed apartment for sale on Trory Street, Norwich

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bright and airy double bedroom in this 3-bed apartment above a pub for sale on Trory Street, Norwich

Inside one of the three bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Cool urban living room with exposed brick feature wall at this 3-bed apartment for sale on Trory St, Norwich

Inside the living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is spacious and stylish and includes a built-in oven, electric hob and space for other appliances, along with partly panelled walls and a good range of units. 

There is also plenty of storage in the hallway and a large shower room. 

Contact Minors & Brady for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Trory Street, Norwich
Guide price: £525,000
Minors & Brady, 
01603 783088, 
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
 

