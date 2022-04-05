Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Historic cottage is for sale in city suburb for the first time in 40 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:46 AM April 5, 2022
Three-bedroom period cottage off Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, is for sale

Forge Cottage, Thorpe St Andrew, is for sale - Credit: Savills

A 19th century cottage has come up for sale in a popular city suburb.

Forge Cottage, off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, is for sale for the first time in 40 years. It is listed with Savills at a guide price of £595,000 and offers up to three bedrooms, as well as the potential to extend.

The cottage dates back to the 19th century and has been well-loved by its current owners, who have updated it for modern living while still retaining its charm and character.

Semi open-plan kitchen/dining space in a three-bed cottage for sale off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, for £595,000

The kitchen/dining space - Credit: Savills

Sitting room with huge windows in a 3-bed cottage for sale off Yarmouth Road in Norwich

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Savills

Double bedroom with exposed timber ceiling in a 3-bed cottage for sale off Yarmouth Road, Norwich

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Double bedroom with built-in cupboards in a 3-bed cottage for sale off Yarmouth Road, Norwich

Another of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

"Forge cottage is full of charm and you can see why the owners have loved it so dearly," says Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton. 

Accommodation is arranged over two floors. The ground floor includes an entrance hall, L-shaped sitting room with adjoining snug and an open kitchen and dining room. One of the bedrooms is also located on this floor, along with a shower room and a conservatory. 

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Rear of Forge Cottage, a three-bedroom home overlooking its gardens off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

Forge Cottage, off Yarmouth Road, occupies a third of an acre and is surrounded by beautiful gardens - Credit: Savills

Single track driveway approaching Forge Cottage off Yarmouth Road which is for sale for £595,000

The property is secluded despite its close proximity to the city - Credit: Savills

Lawned gardens at the rear of Forge Cottage in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, which is for sale for £595,000

The gardens are well-maintained with huge expanses of lawn - Credit: Savills

Former 19th century forge in the grounds of Forge Cottage, off Yarmouth Road in Norwich

The property includes a number of outbuildings - including the former forge - Credit: Savills

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and occupy a plot of around a third of an acre.  They have been well-tended to by the current owners and feature a brick and flint wall to the rear boundary.

Also included is a series of outbuildings, including the former forge, which could offer further potential and scope for office space.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £595,000
Savills, 01603 950239, www.savills.com

