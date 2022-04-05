Historic cottage is for sale in city suburb for the first time in 40 years

A 19th century cottage has come up for sale in a popular city suburb.

Forge Cottage, off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, is for sale for the first time in 40 years. It is listed with Savills at a guide price of £595,000 and offers up to three bedrooms, as well as the potential to extend.

The cottage dates back to the 19th century and has been well-loved by its current owners, who have updated it for modern living while still retaining its charm and character.

The kitchen/dining space - Credit: Savills

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Savills

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Another of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

"Forge cottage is full of charm and you can see why the owners have loved it so dearly," says Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton.

Accommodation is arranged over two floors. The ground floor includes an entrance hall, L-shaped sitting room with adjoining snug and an open kitchen and dining room. One of the bedrooms is also located on this floor, along with a shower room and a conservatory.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Forge Cottage, off Yarmouth Road, occupies a third of an acre and is surrounded by beautiful gardens - Credit: Savills

The property is secluded despite its close proximity to the city - Credit: Savills

The gardens are well-maintained with huge expanses of lawn - Credit: Savills

The property includes a number of outbuildings - including the former forge - Credit: Savills

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and occupy a plot of around a third of an acre. They have been well-tended to by the current owners and feature a brick and flint wall to the rear boundary.

Also included is a series of outbuildings, including the former forge, which could offer further potential and scope for office space.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide price: £595,000

Savills, 01603 950239, www.savills.com