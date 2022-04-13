Gallery
See inside two-bedroom flat in former mansion on sale for £425k
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A two-bedroom flat in a former mansion block in Norwich is on the market for £425,000.
The flat in Surrey Street was converted from an 18th century mansion block designed by renowned architect Thomas Ivory, who was also responsible for The Assembly House in Theatre Street.
It has large Georgian-proportioned rooms, original fireplaces, sash windows, oak flooring and high ceilings.
The living space includes an open-plan kitchen diner and a lounge with views of Surrey Street.
There are two bedrooms and the larger one has a Juliet balcony and an en suite with a roll-top bath.
The flat is next to Norwich Bus Station and minutes from the Chantry Place shopping centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Surrey Street, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
Pymm&Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk