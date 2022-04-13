Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
See inside two-bedroom flat in former mansion on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:21 PM April 13, 2022
The converted mansion block in Surrey Street next to Norwich Bus Station. - Credit: Pymm & Co

A two-bedroom flat in a former mansion block in Norwich is on the market for £425,000.

The flat in Surrey Street was converted from an 18th century mansion block designed by renowned architect Thomas Ivory, who was also responsible for The Assembly House in Theatre Street.

The fitted kitchen has an island and overlooks Surrey Street - Credit: Pymm & Co

The dining area of the kitchen is next to the original Georgian fireplace - Credit: Pymm & Co

It has large Georgian-proportioned rooms, original fireplaces, sash windows, oak flooring and high ceilings.

The living space includes an open-plan kitchen diner and a lounge with views of Surrey Street.

The sitting room is next to the kitchen and has an original Georgian fireplace - Credit: Pymm & Co

The sitting room overlooks Surrey Street and has sash windows - Credit: Pymm & Co

There are two bedrooms and the larger one has a Juliet balcony and an en suite with a roll-top bath.

The flat is next to Norwich Bus Station and minutes from the Chantry Place shopping centre.

The second bedroom is currently being used as a study - Credit: Pymm & Co

The main bathroom has a shower with a waterfall head - Credit: Pymm & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Surrey Street, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

Pymm&Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk

The master bedroom overlooks Surrey Street and has built-in wardrobes and a bathroom - Credit: Pymm & Co

The master bedroom's en suite has a roll-top bath - Credit: Pymm & Co

