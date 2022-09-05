Four-bed ‘fixer upper’ with rooms to improve for sale at auction for £375k 

A four-bed fixer upper on Constable Road, Norwich, is up for sale at auction - Credit: Brown&Co

A four-bed ‘fixer upper’ will go under the hammer at auction later this month, priced at a guide of £375,000.

The detached property on Constable Road, Eaton Rise, dates back to the early 1960s and occupies a good-sized corner plot.

The property currently offers two reception rooms, a kitchen and a cloakroom on the ground floor, with four bedrooms and a bathroom on the floor above - Credit: Brown&Co

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes two reception rooms and four bedrooms. There is also a cloakroom and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry on the ground-floor and a family bathroom at the top of the landing on the floor above.

The property is fitted with gas central heating and some of it is double-glazed - although it does need a full refurbishment and renovation and could even be extended, subject to planning.

The property needs renovating and refurbishing but offers huge potential - Credit: Brown&Co

Alternatively, selling agents Brown&Co suggest that the plot could be redeveloped, with the existing home demolished and a new one built in its place.

The property is for sale by unconditional online auction and the sale will end at 11am on Tuesday, September 27. For more information, contact Brown&Co.

The property occupies a good-sized plot and could even be redeveloped to make the most of the land - Credit: Brown&Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Constable Road, Norwich

Guide price: £375,000

Brown&Co, 01603 361855

www.brown-co.com