News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Five-bed Victorian home with two flats in Golden Triangle on sale for £1.3m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:45 PM January 5, 2022
Christchurch Road, Norwich

The back of the property, including the patio - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom Victorian Home in Norwich is for sale for £1.3m after not being on the market for 47 years.  

The property, in Christchurch Road, has two apartments with separate entrances to the main house.

Christchurch Road, Norwich

The drive to the property in Christchurch Road - Credit: Savills

The Golden Triangle home is entered through an entrance hall, with an original staircase and stained glass window.

The main house includes a large drawing room, a morning room, a dining room, and a pantry. 

Christchurch Road, Norwich

The front of the property in Christchurch Road, Norwich - Credit: Savills

Apartment A, at the back of the house, has a reception room, a small kitchen, a bedroom and an en suite.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor of the main house, as well as an en suite and balcony for the master bedroom. 

There is also a cupboard and the family bathroom.

Christchurch Road, Norwich

The entrance hall, with original staircase and stained glass window - Credit: Savills

Most Read

  1. 1 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
  2. 2 City road to close for five days as sinking road is investigated
  3. 3 Opinion: Time to bring in congestion charging for Norwich
  1. 4 Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water
  2. 5 Woman caught 'cooking cocaine' in raid on city home
  3. 6 UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project
  4. 7 Three women and a man deny human trafficking and prostitution charges
  5. 8 Plans for two new homes if 19th century house demolished
  6. 9 Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car
  7. 10 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Apartment B, directly above Apartment A, contains a bedroom, a small reception room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

There is a wine cellar and the boiler in the basement and the garage has two spaces for vehicles.

Christchurch Road, Norwich

The dining room, with a hatch to the kitchen and bay window - Credit: Savills

The house is in a plot of about 0.66 acres and consists of mature shrubs and trees to allow for greater privacy.

Christchurch Road, Norwich

The garden - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Christchurch Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,300,000

Savills, 01328 801534, www.savills.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Richard Bainbridge is the chef owner of Benedicts in Norwich.

Food and Drink

Norwich fine dining restaurant to close for six weeks for refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
'Things are going from bad to worse at the Broadland Gate development,' says Nadine Parfitt. Picture

New car dealership approved for city retail park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Costessey High School alumnus Sam Claflin on a return visit to the Theatre Royal in Norwich for The

TV

Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
One of the trenches where archaeological work took place in Newton St Faith

Archaeological report reveals Iron Age pits found in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon