Five-bed Victorian home with two flats in Golden Triangle on sale for £1.3m

The back of the property, including the patio - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom Victorian Home in Norwich is for sale for £1.3m after not being on the market for 47 years.

The property, in Christchurch Road, has two apartments with separate entrances to the main house.

The drive to the property in Christchurch Road - Credit: Savills

The Golden Triangle home is entered through an entrance hall, with an original staircase and stained glass window.

The main house includes a large drawing room, a morning room, a dining room, and a pantry.

The front of the property in Christchurch Road, Norwich - Credit: Savills

Apartment A, at the back of the house, has a reception room, a small kitchen, a bedroom and an en suite.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor of the main house, as well as an en suite and balcony for the master bedroom.

There is also a cupboard and the family bathroom.

The entrance hall, with original staircase and stained glass window - Credit: Savills

Apartment B, directly above Apartment A, contains a bedroom, a small reception room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

There is a wine cellar and the boiler in the basement and the garage has two spaces for vehicles.

The dining room, with a hatch to the kitchen and bay window - Credit: Savills

The house is in a plot of about 0.66 acres and consists of mature shrubs and trees to allow for greater privacy.

The garden - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Christchurch Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,300,000

Savills, 01328 801534, www.savills.com

