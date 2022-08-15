Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Five-bed home with its own bar goes up for sale for £750k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:21 PM August 15, 2022
Front of a detached five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750k

A detached five-bed home - with its own bar - has come up for sale in Spixworth for £750,000 - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

A five-bedroom home with its own bar has come up for sale in Spixworth for £750,000.

The property, which is available with no onward chain, is situated off Crostwick Lane and sits behind electric gates and a large graveled driveway. 

Accommodation includes a large reception hall, downstairs cloakroom and spacious sitting room, which features paneled and exposed walls and interesting 'arrow slit' windows, which add interest as well as offering an attractive viewpoint of the gardens. 

Light and airy dining space at a five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750k

The dining area, which connects the kitchen to the garden and provides access to the living space, is light and airy - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Huge light and airy living room with doors to a dining room in a 5-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth

The living room connects to the dining room - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Large study space in the snug of a five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750k

The rooms are spacious and well laid out - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Double doors from the sitting room lead into a good-sized dining room, which also opens out into the garden, and joins the kitchen to create a beautiful and free-flowing space. 

The kitchen itself is well-fitted and functional, offering an extensive and varied range of wall and floor-mounted drawers and storage cupboards as well as solid oak work surfaces and a large central island with a double sink. 

In the centre there is a gas-powered range cooker and other fitted appliances include a dishwasher, under-counter freezer and larder fridge. 

Beautiful fitted kitchen and open-plan dining space at a five-bed home for sale in Spixworth near Norwich

The kitchen is beautifully fitted and modern with lots of storage and oak worktops - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Study in a five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750k

The study - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Large entrance hall in a five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750k

The entrance hall - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

The ground floor is completed by a study and there is also a separate snug with a woodburner. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
  2. 2 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
  3. 3 Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot
  1. 4 City brothers evicted from home so landlord could put rent up by 54pc
  2. 5 Six-bed Victorian home in sought-after city location on market for £1.35m
  3. 6 Man who rushed to help woman stabbed in city park feared she might die
  4. 7 Park fenced off as new equipment gets installed
  5. 8 Police continue to investigate city cannabis factory find
  6. 9 Why is this cafe voted one of the best brunch spots in Norwich?
  7. 10 Foot-long crayfish lurking in Wensum must be killed 'on sight' - ecologist

The first floor features the master bedroom, which has a ‘church-style’ vaulted ceiling, two double-glazed windows, a dressing room and modern en suite, complete with side-by-side wash basins and a double shower.  

The guest bedroom also has an en suite shower room, plus built-in wardrobes, and the third bedroom, also located on this floor, has access to a family bathroom with a freestanding bath and separate shower. 

Large double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and velux window in a 5-bed family home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth

Inside one of the five bedrooms - the master has a vaulted ceiling and there are two other bedrooms on the very top floor - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Large double bedroom in a 5-bed family home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750,000

The rooms are spacious and airy - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Modern and well-fitted shower room in a five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth

The bath and shower rooms are modern and well-fitted - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Two further bedrooms, complete with velux windows, are located on the floor above. 

Outside the property is enclosed and screened by mature conifer hedging and fencing. The garden at the side is mainly laid to lawn and leads to further lawns at the rear which include a secluded patio, shrub, herb and flower beds and a gravelled patio. 

The property has has an outbuilding which is currently used as a bar. The space has been insulated and is fully fitted with power and light, offering two sets of double-glazed French doors and a separate toilet which could be easily incorporated into the main building. With the correct planning permissions, this offers huge potential as a self-contained annexe. 

The outbuilding is used as a home bar but has potential as an annexe at a five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixwort

The property includes a substantial outbuilding, which could make an ideal annexe but is currently used as bar - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

The outbuilding at a five-bed property for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, has been converted into a bar

The bar in the outbuilding - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Aerial view over the rear garden at a 5-bed family home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750k

The rear garden, which is enclosed by hedging - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

For more information, contact Russen & Hill. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Crostwick Lane, Spixworth 
Guide price: £750,000 
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359 
www.russenandhill.co.uk 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories. 

Norwich News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

xxx_heathfire_norwich_aug22

Norwich Live News

Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chamberlain House, 5 Guildhall Hill, Norwich NR2 1JH. Former Tesco building. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The blaze at Mousehold Heath on August 12

'It was inevitable': Neighbours' horror as crews tackle heath blaze

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Nine fire crews are battling a large field blaze in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon