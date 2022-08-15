Five-bed home with its own bar goes up for sale for £750k
- Credit: Perfect Pose Photography
A five-bedroom home with its own bar has come up for sale in Spixworth for £750,000.
The property, which is available with no onward chain, is situated off Crostwick Lane and sits behind electric gates and a large graveled driveway.
Accommodation includes a large reception hall, downstairs cloakroom and spacious sitting room, which features paneled and exposed walls and interesting 'arrow slit' windows, which add interest as well as offering an attractive viewpoint of the gardens.
Double doors from the sitting room lead into a good-sized dining room, which also opens out into the garden, and joins the kitchen to create a beautiful and free-flowing space.
The kitchen itself is well-fitted and functional, offering an extensive and varied range of wall and floor-mounted drawers and storage cupboards as well as solid oak work surfaces and a large central island with a double sink.
In the centre there is a gas-powered range cooker and other fitted appliances include a dishwasher, under-counter freezer and larder fridge.
The ground floor is completed by a study and there is also a separate snug with a woodburner.
Most Read
- 1 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
- 2 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
- 3 Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot
- 4 City brothers evicted from home so landlord could put rent up by 54pc
- 5 Six-bed Victorian home in sought-after city location on market for £1.35m
- 6 Man who rushed to help woman stabbed in city park feared she might die
- 7 Park fenced off as new equipment gets installed
- 8 Police continue to investigate city cannabis factory find
- 9 Why is this cafe voted one of the best brunch spots in Norwich?
- 10 Foot-long crayfish lurking in Wensum must be killed 'on sight' - ecologist
The first floor features the master bedroom, which has a ‘church-style’ vaulted ceiling, two double-glazed windows, a dressing room and modern en suite, complete with side-by-side wash basins and a double shower.
The guest bedroom also has an en suite shower room, plus built-in wardrobes, and the third bedroom, also located on this floor, has access to a family bathroom with a freestanding bath and separate shower.
Two further bedrooms, complete with velux windows, are located on the floor above.
Outside the property is enclosed and screened by mature conifer hedging and fencing. The garden at the side is mainly laid to lawn and leads to further lawns at the rear which include a secluded patio, shrub, herb and flower beds and a gravelled patio.
The property has has an outbuilding which is currently used as a bar. The space has been insulated and is fully fitted with power and light, offering two sets of double-glazed French doors and a separate toilet which could be easily incorporated into the main building. With the correct planning permissions, this offers huge potential as a self-contained annexe.
For more information, contact Russen & Hill.
PROPERTY FACTS
Crostwick Lane, Spixworth
Guide price: £750,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359
www.russenandhill.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.