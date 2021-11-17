News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Property spotlight: Five-bed family home with games room on sale for £1.15m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:51 PM November 17, 2021
Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich

The five-bed property on Taverham Road in Taverham, Norwich - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bed family home in Taverham, with a games room and music room, is on the market for £1.15m.

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich

The kitchen, with island and skylights - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is reached by a shared block-paved driveway and there is room for several cars in front of the double garage.

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich

The sitting room, which leads into the snug - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is entered through the front hall which leads to a study and a sitting room with a feature fireplace and large window.

This part of the property also contains a games room and snug which both have French doors to the garden. 

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich games room

The games room, with lots of shelving and French doors to the garden - Credit: SowerbysSowerbys

The kitchen has an island and a large pantry as well as skylights and French doors leading outside.

There is also access to the playroom.

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich, french doors

The French doors leading to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen leads to the back hall which has access to a secondary staircase, a utility room, a toilet and the gym.

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich, bedroom

Bedroom five, with built-in wardrobe and dual aspect windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a music room.

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich

(L) The living room's log burner (R) The shower room - Credit: Sowerbys

The triple aspect master bedroom can be reached by the secondary staircase and has access to one of the three bathrooms.

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich, bedroom

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a garage with an attached annex, containing a main room with kitchen space and a toilet. 

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich, patio

The patio, with room for al fresco dining - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden has a substantial terrace as well as a large lawn area bordered by mature hedging and shrubs.

There is also a summerhouse.

Taverham Road, 5-bed, Norwich, garden

The garden, a lawn with mature hedges - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Taverham, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,150,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

