Property spotlight: Five-bed family home with games room on sale for £1.15m
- Credit: Sowerbys
A five-bed family home in Taverham, with a games room and music room, is on the market for £1.15m.
The property is reached by a shared block-paved driveway and there is room for several cars in front of the double garage.
The house is entered through the front hall which leads to a study and a sitting room with a feature fireplace and large window.
This part of the property also contains a games room and snug which both have French doors to the garden.
The kitchen has an island and a large pantry as well as skylights and French doors leading outside.
There is also access to the playroom.
The kitchen leads to the back hall which has access to a secondary staircase, a utility room, a toilet and the gym.
The first floor has five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a music room.
The triple aspect master bedroom can be reached by the secondary staircase and has access to one of the three bathrooms.
There is also a garage with an attached annex, containing a main room with kitchen space and a toilet.
The garden has a substantial terrace as well as a large lawn area bordered by mature hedging and shrubs.
There is also a summerhouse.
PROPERTY FACTS
Taverham, Norwich
Guide Price: £1,150,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com
