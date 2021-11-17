Property spotlight: Five-bed family home with games room on sale for £1.15m

The five-bed property on Taverham Road in Taverham, Norwich - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bed family home in Taverham, with a games room and music room, is on the market for £1.15m.

The kitchen, with island and skylights - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is reached by a shared block-paved driveway and there is room for several cars in front of the double garage.

The sitting room, which leads into the snug - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is entered through the front hall which leads to a study and a sitting room with a feature fireplace and large window.

This part of the property also contains a games room and snug which both have French doors to the garden.

The games room, with lots of shelving and French doors to the garden - Credit: SowerbysSowerbys

The kitchen has an island and a large pantry as well as skylights and French doors leading outside.

There is also access to the playroom.

The French doors leading to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen leads to the back hall which has access to a secondary staircase, a utility room, a toilet and the gym.

Bedroom five, with built-in wardrobe and dual aspect windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a music room.

(L) The living room's log burner (R) The shower room - Credit: Sowerbys

The triple aspect master bedroom can be reached by the secondary staircase and has access to one of the three bathrooms.

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a garage with an attached annex, containing a main room with kitchen space and a toilet.

The patio, with room for al fresco dining - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden has a substantial terrace as well as a large lawn area bordered by mature hedging and shrubs.

There is also a summerhouse.

The garden, a lawn with mature hedges - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Taverham, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,150,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.