Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k

A five-bed family home set into a secluded hillside in Norwich has come up for sale at a guide price of £875,000.

The property is located off Cotman Road, around half a mile from the railway station, and comes with a hot tub and kitchen in the garden as well as open-plan living spaces, inside, and plenty of off-road parking.

The main accommodation is stylish and well laid out and includes a large entrance hall, study, living room and open-plan kitchen/family room, which leads through to a spacious garden room.

There is also a utility room, bathroom and guest bedroom on the ground floor, along with the master suite which enjoys its own dressing and shower rooms.

There are two further bedrooms and a luxurious shower room upstairs, as well as a large games room. This could easily be converted into a further bedroom - perhaps even an alternative, self-contained master suite - and offers great potential.

The grounds surrounding the property are a real draw and include a private lawned garden sunken into the hillside.

It is enclosed by a mixture of fence panels and hedge borders and features extensive decking and patio areas, which are perfect for al fresco dining and complement the extensive outdoor kitchen, which features a pizza oven, gas hob, fridges, fryer and a large log store.

There is also a purpose-built gazebo housing a hot tub, and a double garage and a driveway.

Selling agent, Sefftons, will be holding an open day on Saturday, February 12. Contact them for more information or to book an appointment.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cotman Road, Norwich

Guide price: £875,000

Sefftons, 01603 950224, www.sefftons.co.uk

