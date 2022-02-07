News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:40 PM February 7, 2022
Aerial view of a 5-bed home off Cotman Road in Norwich which is for sale for £795,000

A five-bed home has come up for sale off Cotman Road in Norwich

A five-bed family home set into a secluded hillside in Norwich has come up for sale at a guide price of £875,000.

The property is located off Cotman Road, around half a mile from the railway station, and comes with a hot tub and kitchen in the garden as well as open-plan living spaces, inside, and plenty of off-road parking.

The main accommodation is stylish and well laid out and includes a large entrance hall, study, living room and open-plan kitchen/family room, which leads through to a spacious garden room.

Huge living room with big windows and wooden floors in a 5-bed house for sale off Cotman Road in Norwich

Inside the large living room

Light-filled living room with three sofas in a 5-bed family home for sale off Cotman Road in Norwich

The property offers lots of light-filled and flexible living space

Large wooden kitchen with island and marble worktops in a 5-bed family home for sale in Norwich

Inside the kitchen

Huge open-plan kitchen with marble worktops in a 5-bed house for sale off Cotman Road in Norwich

The kitchen is large and open-plan

Large garden room accessed off an open-plan kitchen at a 5-bed home for sale off Cotman Road, Norwich

The garden room, which is accessed from the kitchen

There is also a utility room, bathroom and guest bedroom on the ground floor, along with the master suite which enjoys its own dressing and shower rooms.

There are two further bedrooms and a luxurious shower room upstairs, as well as a large games room. This could easily be converted into a further bedroom - perhaps even an alternative, self-contained master suite - and offers great potential.

The grounds surrounding the property are a real draw and include a private lawned garden sunken into the hillside.

It is enclosed by a mixture of fence panels and hedge borders and features extensive decking and patio areas, which are perfect for al fresco dining and complement the extensive outdoor kitchen, which features a pizza oven, gas hob, fridges, fryer and a large log store.

Huge master bedroom with dressing room and en suite in a 5-bed home for sale off Cotman Road, Norwich

The existing master suite has a dressing room and en suite shower

Large double room with fitted storage in a 5-bed house for sale off Cotman Road in Norwich

The master bedroom

Double bedroom with sloped ceilings in a 5-bed house for sale off Cotman Road in Norwich

The property has five bedrooms in total

Large double bedroom in a 5-bed house for sale off Cotman Road in Norwich

There are two bedrooms upstairs, as well as a large games room which could be converted into an alternative master suite

Large patio terrace outside an L-shaped brick-built home for sale off Cotman Road, Norwich

Outside, the property has a large patio

Purpose-built outdoor kitchen with oven and fridges in the garden of a 5-bed family home for sale off Cotman Road, Norwich

The outdoor kitchen

There is also a purpose-built gazebo housing a hot tub, and a double garage and a driveway.

Selling agent, Sefftons, will be holding an open day on Saturday, February 12. Contact them for more information or to book an appointment.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cotman Road, Norwich
Guide price: £875,000
Sefftons, 01603 950224, www.sefftons.co.uk
 

