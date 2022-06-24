First look at new townhouses for sale at 'tremendous' Norwich development
- Credit: The Hill Group
Eight new townhouses have come up for sale at a popular riverside development in Norwich.
The new three-bedroom townhouses at St James Quay have been built by The Hill Group and are designed for modern living.
Located at River Lane, the properties offer well-planned and versatile layouts, and each feature a spacious entrance hall on the ground floor as well as a downstairs shower room, utility area and second bedroom.
Each also have access to a single length garage and a private courtyard garden.
On the first floor, there is an impressive 21ft open-plan living space, including a kitchen and dining area and double doors that open on to a terrace.
The second floor hosts the master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite, as well as bedroom three and the main family bathroom.
Rebecca Littler, group sales and marketing director at The Hill Group, says: “We are thrilled to have launched this exciting new collection of townhouses at St James Quay, providing home movers with a unique setting that marries city centre living with the tranquillity of a riverside location.
“St James Quay has been a tremendous success for a wide variety of purchasers and we expect this beautiful new selection of townhouses will be just as popular, especially for those wanting a home that offers more living space.
“We urge interested buyers to register their interest as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”
Most Read
- 1 Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?
- 2 All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes
- 3 Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk
- 4 Much-loved dungaree brand to open one of only three UK stores in Norwich
- 5 Chim chim, I do! Couple tie the knot in Mary Poppins-themed wedding
- 6 A47 dualling gets government green light
- 7 See inside 'stunning' flat overlooking Norwich Market
- 8 Missing Taverham man found safe and well
- 9 Hidden 90-acre wildlife haven in city secured after £600k investment
- 10 Train evacuated after hitting horse on Norwich to Diss line
The properties also contain a high-quality range of integrated energy-efficient appliances, Caesarstone worktops and stylish bathrooms and en-suites.
Other modern-day conveniences also come as standard, including Amtico underfloor heating on the ground floor, electric garage doors, Amtico flooring to living areas and plush carpets to each bedroom and landing area.
Prices for one of the new three-bedroom townhouses at St James Quay start from £459,950.
A selection of other two- and three-bedroom properties priced from £324,950 are available to purchase with the Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme and Deposit Unlock. For further information please call 01603 882425 or email the team at stjamesquay@hill.co.uk