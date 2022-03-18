Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

£1.5m home for sale in city suburb – and it even has a turret! 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:47 PM March 18, 2022
Aerial view of an 8-bed house with turret and pool in the garden for sale off Newmarket Road, Eaton, Norwich

The property is substantial, with a large corner turret - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

An eight-bedroom period property – complete with its very own turret - has come up for sale in one of the city’s most sought-after suburbs. 

The unique three-storey home off Newmarket Road, Eaton, is for sale for £1,500,000 and described as a “spectacular family residence” by selling agents, Hammond & Stratford. 

The property boasts a corner turret and outdoor heated swimming pool, as well as eight characterful bedrooms which are arranged over the top two floors. 

Side of a huge £1.5m home for sale off Newmarket Road in Eaton, Norwich

The property offers ample off-road parking with a shingled driveway and a triple garage - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Bright light double bedroom in an 8-bed house for sale off Newmarket Road, Eaton, Norwich, for £1.5m

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The master bedroom is particularly interesting, as it incorporates the first-floor area of the turret and also includes access to a generously-sized dressing room and an en suite bathroom. 

On the ground floor there is an open-plan dining and sitting room as well as a separate lounge, which incorporates the turret. The ground floor also offers a stylish and modern kitchen/breakfast room, sun room and utility space, as well as a useful pantry, boot room and cloakroom. 

Spacious lounge with high ceilings in an 8-bedroom home for sale off Newmarket Road, Eaton, Norwich

The lounge - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Bright and airy turret space in an 8-bedroom home for sale off Newmarket Road, Eaton, Norwich

The property features its own turret on the corner - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Outside, the property has an extensive lawn and a carefully designed entertaining space, which includes an area of decking as well as a generous patio and an outdoor kitchen. There is also a firepit and barbecue area and a 27ft by 12ft heated outdoor swimming pool. 

The property offers ample off-road parking thanks to a shingled driveway and a triple garage. This is fitted with electric doors, light, power and wiring for electric vehicle charging points. Above it, a one-bedroom annexe with its own kitchen, living space and bathroom is being constructed. 

Modern fitted kitchen in an 8-bed house for sale off Newmarket Road, Eaton, Norwich

The fitted kitchen - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Dining space with 8-seater table in an 8-bedroom house for sale off Newmarket Road, Eaton, for £1.5m

The modern dining space - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

According to Hammond & Stratford, the property also has granted planning consent for an additional two-storey extension. 

For more information, contact Hammond & Stratford. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Newmarket Road, Eaton 
Price: £1,500,000 
Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104 
www.hammondstratford.co.uk 

