£1.5m home for sale in city suburb – and it even has a turret! 

An eight-bedroom period property – complete with its very own turret - has come up for sale in one of the city’s most sought-after suburbs.

The unique three-storey home off Newmarket Road, Eaton, is for sale for £1,500,000 and described as a “spectacular family residence” by selling agents, Hammond & Stratford.

The property boasts a corner turret and outdoor heated swimming pool, as well as eight characterful bedrooms which are arranged over the top two floors.

The master bedroom is particularly interesting, as it incorporates the first-floor area of the turret and also includes access to a generously-sized dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

On the ground floor there is an open-plan dining and sitting room as well as a separate lounge, which incorporates the turret. The ground floor also offers a stylish and modern kitchen/breakfast room, sun room and utility space, as well as a useful pantry, boot room and cloakroom.

Outside, the property has an extensive lawn and a carefully designed entertaining space, which includes an area of decking as well as a generous patio and an outdoor kitchen. There is also a firepit and barbecue area and a 27ft by 12ft heated outdoor swimming pool.

The property offers ample off-road parking thanks to a shingled driveway and a triple garage. This is fitted with electric doors, light, power and wiring for electric vehicle charging points. Above it, a one-bedroom annexe with its own kitchen, living space and bathroom is being constructed.

According to Hammond & Stratford, the property also has granted planning consent for an additional two-storey extension.

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Eaton

Price: £1,500,000

Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104

www.hammondstratford.co.uk