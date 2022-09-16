Golden Triangle home with TWO garages is up for sale for £650k 

A six-bed end of terrace has come up for sale on College Road, Norwich, for £650,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A six-bed home has come up for sale in the heart of Norwich’s Golden Triangle – complete with two garages and a pond within its walled garden.

The Edwardian-era end of terrace is for sale with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £650,000 and is situated on College Road, between Unthank and Earlham.

It offers over 1,900 sq ft of living space, arranged over three floors, and is full of character features, including a bay window, cast iron fireplace and impressive decorative ceiling rose in the lounge.

The lounge features a decorative ceiling, bay window and stripped wood floors - Credit: Pymm & Co

The ornate ceiling rose in the lounge - Credit: Pymm & Co

The ground floor includes an entrance hall, which features two impressive stained glass windows to the side, as well as a sitting room, dining room, and separate breakfast and kitchen areas located at the rear.

Upstairs, the first floor offers four bedrooms and a shower room, and there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the floor above, each offering views over the city’s rooftops.

The hallway features some beautiful examples of stained glass - Credit: Pymm & Co

The dining room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Outside, there is a small garden with a brick wall and a pathway which leads to the front door, and at the rear a paved walled garden with a patio and pond.

The property also comes with the added benefit of two garages, which sit just beyond the garden, and are a rare find in such a city-centre property.

Inside one of the property's double bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

The property also comes with two garages - Credit: Pymm & Co

New owners could choose to keep these or remove them – subject to planning – to create an even larger outdoor space.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

College Road, Norwich

Guide price: £650,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 361642

www.pymmand.co.uk