Golden Triangle home with TWO garages is up for sale for £650k
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A six-bed home has come up for sale in the heart of Norwich’s Golden Triangle – complete with two garages and a pond within its walled garden.
The Edwardian-era end of terrace is for sale with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £650,000 and is situated on College Road, between Unthank and Earlham.
It offers over 1,900 sq ft of living space, arranged over three floors, and is full of character features, including a bay window, cast iron fireplace and impressive decorative ceiling rose in the lounge.
The ground floor includes an entrance hall, which features two impressive stained glass windows to the side, as well as a sitting room, dining room, and separate breakfast and kitchen areas located at the rear.
Upstairs, the first floor offers four bedrooms and a shower room, and there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the floor above, each offering views over the city’s rooftops.
Outside, there is a small garden with a brick wall and a pathway which leads to the front door, and at the rear a paved walled garden with a patio and pond.
The property also comes with the added benefit of two garages, which sit just beyond the garden, and are a rare find in such a city-centre property.
Most Read
- 1 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
- 2 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
- 3 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
- 4 Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen
- 5 Greek street food trailer a hit at retail park as it launches new menu
- 6 'Like the Tardis' - City cake shop reopens with new look and lunch range
- 7 Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition
- 8 Bemused cyclists raise query over why there's a lamppost in new lane
- 9 Couple's shock as brazen thief walks past window with THEIR stolen chairs
- 10 Norwich's oldest LGBT+ pub gets go ahead for expansion
New owners could choose to keep these or remove them – subject to planning – to create an even larger outdoor space.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
College Road, Norwich
Guide price: £650,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 361642
www.pymmand.co.uk