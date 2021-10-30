News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Huge Edwardian home in Norwich suburb is for sale for half a million

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM October 30, 2021
Vegetable patch at the front of this huge Edwardian property for sale for £500,000 in Norwich

There is a vegetable patch with raised beds at the front of the house - Credit: William H Brown

There is so much character on offer at this four-bed family home that it is hard to believe it is so close to the city centre.

Located on Quebec Road, Thorpe Hamlet, it is just a short walk away from Norwich Railway Station and Riverside and close to good bus links - both around and out of Norwich. It is also great for commuting by car, as it offers off-road parking and, once you are through the city, relatively easy access to the NDR and A47.

Huge sitting room with bay window and feature fireplace in this 4-bed home for sale on Quebec Road, Norwich

Inside the sitting room - Credit: William H Brown

Huge kitchen/diner with glass room in this Edwardian home for sale on Quebec Road, Norwich

The huge 35ft kitchen/diner with glass atrium-style roof - Credit: William H Brown

Huge fitted kitchen with wood floors in this 4-bed home for sale on Quebec Road in Norwich

The fitted kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

Large lounge with feature fireplace at this 4-bedroom house for sale on Quebec Road in Norwich

Inside one of two reception rooms - Credit: William H Brown

It is listed for sale for half a million pounds and is sold by the modern method of auction with no onward chain.

Inside, it combines pretty Edwardian-era period features with more modern additions - including its huge 35ft kitchen/diner featuring a glass atrium roof.

The property also has a spacious entrance hall, a good-sized sitting room - complete with a bay window and a gorgeous feature fireplace - and a separate dining room. 

Huge bedroom with feature fireplace in this Edwardian family home for sale in Norwich

Inside one of four upstairs bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

One of four double bedrooms at this 4-bed family home for sale on Quebec Road, Norwich

Inside another of the four bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

Modern family bathroom with bath and separate shower in this Edwardian home for sale in Norwich

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: William H Brown

Rear garden featuring a large lawn at this 4-bed property for sale on Quebec Road in Norwich

The gardens are extensive, with lawns and a patio - Credit: William H Brown

Raised beds with a path leading through outside a huge 4-bed property for sale on Quebec Road in Norwich

Raised beds surround the front of the property - Credit: William H Brown

Upstairs there are four bedrooms - including one en suite - and a family bathroom with a bath and separate shower.

To the front of the property there is a high-level boundary wall, which provides pedestrian access, before leading to an area of raised beds and a vegetable patch. The rear garden is fully enclosed and includes a paved terrace, gravel parking area and lawn.

Contact William H Brown for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Quebec Road, Norwich
Guide price: £500,000
William H Brown, 01603 950033
www.williamhbrown.co.uk

