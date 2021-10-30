Huge Edwardian home in Norwich suburb is for sale for half a million
- Credit: William H Brown
There is so much character on offer at this four-bed family home that it is hard to believe it is so close to the city centre.
Located on Quebec Road, Thorpe Hamlet, it is just a short walk away from Norwich Railway Station and Riverside and close to good bus links - both around and out of Norwich. It is also great for commuting by car, as it offers off-road parking and, once you are through the city, relatively easy access to the NDR and A47.
It is listed for sale for half a million pounds and is sold by the modern method of auction with no onward chain.
Inside, it combines pretty Edwardian-era period features with more modern additions - including its huge 35ft kitchen/diner featuring a glass atrium roof.
The property also has a spacious entrance hall, a good-sized sitting room - complete with a bay window and a gorgeous feature fireplace - and a separate dining room.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms - including one en suite - and a family bathroom with a bath and separate shower.
To the front of the property there is a high-level boundary wall, which provides pedestrian access, before leading to an area of raised beds and a vegetable patch. The rear garden is fully enclosed and includes a paved terrace, gravel parking area and lawn.
Contact William H Brown for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Quebec Road, Norwich
Guide price: £500,000
William H Brown, 01603 950033
www.williamhbrown.co.uk