See inside £1.5m Edwardian five-bed with indoor pool for sale in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:07 AM June 5, 2022
xxx_15_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The five-bed on Newmarket Road in Norwich is on the market for £1.5m - Credit: Brown & Co

With an indoor pool, balcony and period features, this family house could provide multiple income streams for its new owners.

This five-bed on one of Norwich's most sought-after roads is on the market for £1,500,000 with Brown & Co.

xxx_14_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The front hall with an original fireplace and check tile flooring - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_13_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The kitchen is long with lots of moving space - Credit: Brown & Co

The detached house was built in the Edwardian era and it is currently being partially used as an Airbnb, with all the first-floor bedrooms capable of being let. 

Set back from the road, the house opens to the entrance hall which leads into the long kitchen and dining room with lots of space and French doors to the garden.

xxx_12_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The dining room in the kitchen area with French doors to the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_11_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The reception room with a fireplace and bay window - Credit: Brown & Co

In the front of the house are also the reception room and the family room, both with large bay windows and fireplaces.

Towards the back of the house are the conservatory overlooking the garden, the office, the study and another reception room. 

xxx_10_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The family room has a bay window and a large brick fireplace - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_09_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The large brick fireplace in the family room - Credit: Brown & Co

There is also the pool house containing the indoor swimming pool, the plunge pool, the boiler room, the sauna and a toilet.

The pool is currently in a timeshare agreement but there is no requirement for this to continue.

xxx_08_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The conservatory overlooks the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_07_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The master bedroom with a bay window and en suite - Credit: Brown & Co

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, three of which have en suites, and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has French doors onto a private balcony overlooking the front garden.

The master has a large curved bay window as well as a large en suite.

xxx_06_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The en suite for the master bedroom - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_05_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The smallest bedroom faces the front of the house - Credit: Brown & Co

The garden is half an acre mainly laid to lawn with flower borders and mature trees to all sides providing privacy.

The property is in Newmarket Road in Eaton, two miles from Norwich city centre.

xxx_04_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The smallest bedroom has a sun room and a balcony overlooking the front garden - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_03_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The pool house has a plunge pool and a sauna - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Norwich

xxx_02_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

There is a patio area in the garden for outdoor furniture - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_01_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

The garden to the side of the property is mainly lawn with large trees for privacy - Credit: Brown & Co

Guide price: £1,500,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

