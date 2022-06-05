See inside £1.5m Edwardian five-bed with indoor pool for sale in Norwich
- Credit: Brown & Co
With an indoor pool, balcony and period features, this family house could provide multiple income streams for its new owners.
This five-bed on one of Norwich's most sought-after roads is on the market for £1,500,000 with Brown & Co.
The detached house was built in the Edwardian era and it is currently being partially used as an Airbnb, with all the first-floor bedrooms capable of being let.
Set back from the road, the house opens to the entrance hall which leads into the long kitchen and dining room with lots of space and French doors to the garden.
In the front of the house are also the reception room and the family room, both with large bay windows and fireplaces.
Towards the back of the house are the conservatory overlooking the garden, the office, the study and another reception room.
There is also the pool house containing the indoor swimming pool, the plunge pool, the boiler room, the sauna and a toilet.
The pool is currently in a timeshare agreement but there is no requirement for this to continue.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms, three of which have en suites, and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has French doors onto a private balcony overlooking the front garden.
The master has a large curved bay window as well as a large en suite.
The garden is half an acre mainly laid to lawn with flower borders and mature trees to all sides providing privacy.
The property is in Newmarket Road in Eaton, two miles from Norwich city centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Norwich
Guide price: £1,500,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
