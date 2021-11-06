See inside this 'wow factor' townhouse for sale in Norwich suburb for £550k
A converted townhouse has come up for sale on the outskirts of Norwich for just over a half a million – and it's perfect for families wanting to experience 'village life' while still in the suburbs.
The Grade II listed townhouse in St Andrews Park is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £550,000. It's one of several new and converted buildings on the site of the former St Andrew's Hospital, originally built in the 1800s.
Around the exclusive cluster of traditional and modern homes are communal grounds, allotments and a children's play area, as well as leafy river walks in Thorpe St Andrew and easy road access via the NDR and A47. Norwich city centre is around four miles away.
The house itself is stylish and well-laid out, featuring high ceilings, sash windows and wooden floors.
Highlights include the modern and contemporary kitchen/breakfast room, which is packed with plenty of storage and all the must-have appliances you could need, including a wine fridge, coffee machine, microwave, two ovens, two fridges, a freezer and dishwasher.
This leads into a lovely, light-filled sitting room complete with a huge sash window and a door out on to the terrace. It also has an impressive feature fireplace.
All three bedrooms are accessed off the first-floor landing, including the large master suite which also enjoys a contemporary en suite featuring a raised bathtub set onto a bed of stones.
The two further bedrooms are both big enough for a king-sized bed. One has a built-in wardrobe while the other has a useful study area and both are served by a good-sized family bathroom.
Outside the property there is a private south-facing paved terrace that offers lovely views over the communal grounds.
The property also has allocated parking, with additional spaces for visitors.
It is being sold with no upward chain.
Contact Sowerbys for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
East Wing, St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £550,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com