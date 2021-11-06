News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this 'wow factor' townhouse for sale in Norwich suburb for £550k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM November 6, 2021
Exterior of converted brick townhouse in St Andrews Park, Norwich, for sale for £550,000

This three-bed townhouse in St Andrews Park is for sale at a guide price of £550,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A converted townhouse has come up for sale on the outskirts of Norwich for just over a half a million – and it's perfect for families wanting to experience 'village life' while still in the suburbs.

The Grade II listed townhouse in St Andrews Park is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £550,000. It's one of several new and converted buildings on the site of the former St Andrew's Hospital, originally built in the 1800s.

Around the exclusive cluster of traditional and modern homes are communal grounds, allotments and a children's play area, as well as leafy river walks in Thorpe St Andrew and easy road access via the NDR and A47. Norwich city centre is around four miles away.

Huge period style sitting room with wooden floors in a 3-bed townhouse for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk

Inside the sitting room, with its gorgeous high ceilings - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge sitting room with sash windows overlooking gardens in St Andrews Park, Norwich

The rooms are well-proportioned with high ceilings and sash windows - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge kitchen/dining room with 8-seat table in a 3-bed townhouse for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The kitchen/dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

The house itself is stylish and well-laid out, featuring high ceilings, sash windows and wooden floors.

Highlights include the modern and contemporary kitchen/breakfast room, which is packed with plenty of storage and all the must-have appliances you could need, including a wine fridge, coffee machine, microwave, two ovens, two fridges, a freezer and dishwasher.

This leads into a lovely, light-filled sitting room complete with a huge sash window and a door out on to the terrace. It also has an impressive feature fireplace.

All three bedrooms are accessed off the first-floor landing, including the large master suite which also enjoys a contemporary en suite featuring a raised bathtub set onto a bed of stones.

Modern kitchen leading off a hallway in this converted townhouse for sale in St Andrews Park, Norwich

The kitchen is well-fitted - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom in a converted Grade II listed townhouse for sale in St Andrews Park, Norwich

Inside one of the three large bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Close up of the dining area in a 3-bed luxury townhouse for sale in St Andrews Park, Norwich

The dining space - Credit: Sowerbys

The two further bedrooms are both big enough for a king-sized bed. One has a built-in wardrobe while the other has a useful study area and both are served by a good-sized family bathroom.

Outside the property there is a private south-facing paved terrace that offers lovely views over the communal grounds.

The property also has allocated parking, with additional spaces for visitors.

It is being sold with no upward chain.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
East Wing, St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £550,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com

