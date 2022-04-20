Is this the cheapest property for sale in Norwich?
- Credit: Haart
This first-floor studio on Earlham Road is on the market for £77,500, making it one of the cheapest properties for sale in Norwich right now.
The flat was called by the estate agent an "investment opportunity" for cash buyers only.
The building in NR2 is accessed by a voice entry system into a lobby with a spiral staircase.
The flat has a kitchen, with built-in units and integrated appliances, as well as a bathroom, with a corner shower.
The living space can be used for a lounge and a bedroom.
There is on-road parking available as well as communal bicycle storage.
The tenancy rate as of August 2021 was £575 per month.
The NR2 studio is next to a supermarket and above a range of shops. It is just over a mile from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Earlham Road, Norwich
Guide price: £77,500
Haart, 01603 320018, www.haart.co.uk
