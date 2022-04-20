Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Is this the cheapest property for sale in Norwich?

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:48 PM April 20, 2022
xxx_EARLHAMROAD_NORWICH_APR22

The flat, on sale for £77k, is just off Earlham Road in NR2 - Credit: Haart

This first-floor studio on Earlham Road is on the market for £77,500, making it one of the cheapest properties for sale in Norwich right now.

The flat was called by the estate agent an "investment opportunity" for cash buyers only.

xxx_EARLHAMROAD_NORWICH_APR22

The living space is both a lounge and a bedroom - Credit: Haart

The building in NR2 is accessed by a voice entry system into a lobby with a spiral staircase.

The flat has a kitchen, with built-in units and integrated appliances, as well as a bathroom, with a corner shower.

xxx_EARLHAMROAD_NORWICH_APR22

The studio is next to a supermarket and above a range of shops - Credit: Haart

The living space can be used for a lounge and a bedroom.

There is on-road parking available as well as communal bicycle storage.

xxx_EARLHAMROAD_NORWICH_APR22

The kitchen has built-in units with integrated appliances - Credit: Haart

The tenancy rate as of August 2021 was £575 per month.

The NR2 studio is next to a supermarket and above a range of shops. It is just over a mile from the centre of Norwich.

xxx_EARLHAMROAD_NORWICH_APR22

The flat is accessed via a spiral staircase to the first floor - Credit: Haart

PROPERTY FACTS

Earlham Road, Norwich

Guide price: £77,500

Haart, 01603 320018, www.haart.co.uk

