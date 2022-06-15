Three-bedroom fixer-upper in NR3 with 'secret garden' up for auction
- Credit: Brown & Co
A fixer-upper home in NR3 described as "delightful and well-arranged" is up for auction.
Estate agents Brown & Co has said the three-bedroom property, in Ash Grove, needs "renovation and improvement throughout" and has a guide price of £375,000.
The front of the house is made up of two reception rooms - the larger one has French doors to the garden and leads into the conservatory.
Next to the conservatory are the kitchen and the downstairs toilet.
Next to the reception rooms on the ground floor are the shed and garage which could be replaced with a more up-to-date structure.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The back garden is divided into two sections with a "secret garden" at the far end.
The garden features paving, mature bushes, a grass area, and a greenhouse.
The property is in the NR3 area, a mile and a half from the centre of Norwich.
It will be sold by online auction on Wednesday, June 22.
PROPERTY FACTS
Ash Grove, Catton
Guide price: £375,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com