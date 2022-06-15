Three-bedroom fixer-upper in NR3 with 'secret garden' up for auction

The detached three-bed is up for auction for £375k - Credit: Brown & Co

A fixer-upper home in NR3 described as "delightful and well-arranged" is up for auction.

Estate agents Brown & Co has said the three-bedroom property, in Ash Grove, needs "renovation and improvement throughout" and has a guide price of £375,000.

The smaller reception room has a feature fireplace - Credit: Brown & Co

The larger reception room has doors to the garden and the conservatory - Credit: Brown & Co

The front of the house is made up of two reception rooms - the larger one has French doors to the garden and leads into the conservatory.

Next to the conservatory are the kitchen and the downstairs toilet.

The kitchen overlooks the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Brown & Co

Next to the reception rooms on the ground floor are the shed and garage which could be replaced with a more up-to-date structure.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Brown & Co

Another bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Brown & Co

The back garden is divided into two sections with a "secret garden" at the far end.

The garden features paving, mature bushes, a grass area, and a greenhouse.

The garden is split into two sections with a "secret garden" at the far end - Credit: Brown & Co

The garden has paving, grass, shrubs, and a greenhouse - Credit: Brown & Co

The property is in the NR3 area, a mile and a half from the centre of Norwich.

It will be sold by online auction on Wednesday, June 22.

PROPERTY FACTS

Ash Grove, Catton

Guide price: £375,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com