6-bed city home in need of renovation is for sale at auction

Number 93, Cromer Road, Norwich, will go under the hammer at auction on Wednesday, June 15 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A large family home on the outskirts of Norwich will go under the hammer at auction next month.

Auction House East Anglia say that this "once impressive" property offers substantial accommodation and once "stood proud" on Cromer Road, on the outskirts of the city.

But over the years it has become dated and is now in need of a full renovation. It's currently listed at a guide price of £300,000-£350,000 and will go up for auction sale on Wednesday, June 15.

The property requires a full renovation inside but offers great potential - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property offers some original features, including the front door and staircase and could be enhanced.

Accommodation includes a spacious hall, two generous reception rooms, a kitchen and utility room, as well as the potential for six bedrooms on the upper floors. There is also a bathroom and a wet room.

Outside, it has a concrete driveway and generous frontage on to Cromer Road. At the rear there is a good-sized back garden, where there is the potential to develop. An uplift clause has been added for 35pc over 25 years, should the land gain consent.

The property sits on a large plot of land which could offer potential for development, subject to planning - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The livestreamed property auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, June 15.

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cromer Road, Norwich

Guide price: £300,000-£350,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia