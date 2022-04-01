7-bed home in huge Georgian mansion is for sale for £950,000

This seven-bedroom home, which forms part of a Grade II listed Georgian mansion, is for sale at a guide price of £950,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

A seven-bedroom home in part of a Grade II listed mansion has come up for sale in a small village on the outskirts of Norwich.

The property is located off Newmarket Road, Cringleford, and is listed for sale at a guide price of £950,000.

It dates back to 1797 and was built by Thrower Buckle. Later on, the house spent over a century in the ownership of the Patteson family - known locally as founders of the former Steward & Patteson brewery, and later involved in the founding of Norwich Union - while other residents included MPs, Mayors of Norwich and a former Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk.

The property is packed with period features - from moulded ceilings and sash windows to impressive feature fireplaces - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

The formal dining room - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

The entrance hall - Credit: Copyright: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

The house was divided into two in the 1930s and the contents sold at auction. The current owners, who have renovated the property over the past 19 years, have done extensive research into the property and a number of papers and historical documents, including an auction catalogue, will be included in the sale.

Today, the home mixes beautiful original features - including sash windows, high ceilings and impressive fireplaces - with more modern additions such as a new roof and central heating.

Its listed features include a spectacular oak door, which is thought to have come from a bank in King's Lynn, fine examples of stained glass and some windows which are believed to have come from a house previously located on the same site.

Though modern, the kitchen and bathrooms have been chosen to complement the existing styles. The ground-floor accommodation also includes a main reception hall, featuring the original staircase and Victorian tiles, as well as a formal dining room, drawing room and music room, plus a light-filled garden room and a separate lounge.

On the first floor there is a sitting room, bathroom, shower room and four double bedrooms, as well as the potential to create a much larger master bedroom, if required.

The property boasts impressive period features - including beautiful feature fireplaces and sash windows - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

The property offers seven bedrooms in total - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Inside one of the bathrooms with a large sash window overlooking the grounds - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

The property sits in around a third of an acre - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Three further bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the floor above, which is set well away from the main house and is ideal either for guests or for teenagers who want their own independence.

Outside, the property is set back from the road and enjoys a secluded position.

It has plenty of parking to the front, as well as well-stocked gardens to the side and rear, which extend to around a third of an acre.

An open house will take place at the property on Saturday, April 9, by appointment only. For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Cringleford

Guide price: £950,000

Fine & Country, 01603 950043

www.fineandcountry.com



