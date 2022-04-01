Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

7-bed home in huge Georgian mansion is for sale for £950,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM April 1, 2022
Large brick Georgian-style mansion off Newmarket Road, Cringleford, which is for sale for £950,000

This seven-bedroom home, which forms part of a Grade II listed Georgian mansion, is for sale at a guide price of £950,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

A seven-bedroom home in part of a Grade II listed mansion has come up for sale in a small village on the outskirts of Norwich.

The property is located off Newmarket Road, Cringleford, and is listed for sale at a guide price of £950,000.

It dates back to 1797 and was built by Thrower Buckle. Later on, the house spent over a century in the ownership of the Patteson family - known locally as founders of the former Steward & Patteson brewery, and later involved in the founding of Norwich Union - while other residents included MPs, Mayors of Norwich and a former Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk.

Huge Georgian reception room with sash windows in a 7-bed home for sale on Newmarket Road, Cringleford

The property is packed with period features - from moulded ceilings and sash windows to impressive feature fireplaces - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Large Georgian-style dining room with feature fireplace in a 7-bed home for sale off Newmarket Rd, Cringleford

The formal dining room - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Country-style kitchen breakfast room in a Georgian mansion for sale in Cringleford, Norwich, UK

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Large Victorian entrance hall in a 7-bed home for sale off Newmarket Road, Cringleford

The entrance hall - Credit: Copyright: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

The house was divided into two in the 1930s and the contents sold at auction. The current owners, who have renovated the property over the past 19 years, have done extensive research into the property and a number of papers and historical documents, including an auction catalogue, will be included in the sale.

Today, the home mixes beautiful original features - including sash windows, high ceilings and impressive fireplaces - with more modern additions such as a new roof and central heating.

Its listed features include a spectacular oak door, which is thought to have come from a bank in King's Lynn, fine examples of stained glass and some windows which are believed to have come from a house previously located on the same site.

Though modern, the kitchen and bathrooms have been chosen to complement the existing styles. The ground-floor accommodation also includes a main reception hall, featuring the original staircase and Victorian tiles, as well as a formal dining room, drawing room and music room, plus a light-filled garden room and a separate lounge.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are buses driving through the centre of Norwich?
  2. 2 Gusts rip up pub's marquee
  3. 3 See inside this city flat near Elm Hill on the market for £90,000
  1. 4 Fury over students' late-night haka
  2. 5 Owners fuming after rogue jogger and kids use gardens as cut through
  3. 6 Speeding concerns raised as city road used as 'racetrack'
  4. 7 Anger after yobbos go on car-keying spree
  5. 8 NR3 landlords take on second city pub
  6. 9 Single mum's 'hell' as paint thrown over car and home egged
  7. 10 City's car parks set to go cashless

On the first floor there is a sitting room, bathroom, shower room and four double bedrooms, as well as the potential to create a much larger master bedroom, if required.

Cosy sitting room with tiled fireplace in a 7-bed listed home for sale off Newmarket Road, Cringleford

The property boasts impressive period features - including beautiful feature fireplaces and sash windows - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Large double bedroom with sash windows in a 7-bed home for sale off Newmarket Road, Cringleford

The property offers seven bedrooms in total - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Large bathroom with roll-top bath in a 7-bed Georgian-style home for sale off Newmarket Road, Cringleford

Inside one of the bathrooms with a large sash window overlooking the grounds - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Pretty gardens and a tree in blossom surrounding a 7-bed Georgian home for sale in Cringleford

The property sits in around a third of an acre - Credit: Michael Palmer - norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Three further bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the floor above, which is set well away from the main house and is ideal either for guests or for teenagers who want their own independence.

Outside, the property is set back from the road and enjoys a secluded position.

It has plenty of parking to the front, as well as well-stocked gardens to the side and rear, which extend to around a third of an acre.

An open house will take place at the property on Saturday, April 9, by appointment only. For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Cringleford
Guide price: £950,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043
www.fineandcountry.com


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Owner of Norwich Smokehouse Andy Davis. 

Food and Drink

'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
New homes are being proposed for land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in Taverham.

Subscriber Exclusive

Developers submit new homes plan for land off NDR roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks in other parts of Norwich, like Low Road and Riverside Close, have halted while works along Sweet Briar Road

Sweet Briar Road closure to continue 'for at least another month'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture:

Subscriber Exclusive

Shoppers bewitched as Harry Potter-themed store opens in city

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon