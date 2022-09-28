See inside listed Georgian cottage with period features on sale for £350k

The cottage in Old Costessey is selling for £350k - Credit: Russen & Hill

A three-bedroom cottage built in the 19th century in Old Costessey is on the market for £350,000.

The house is Grade II listed and dates back to 1836 - the end of the Georgian period.

The sitting room has a cast iron fireplace - Credit: Russen & Hill

The dining room is currently used as a snug - Credit: Russen & Hill

It has a variety of period features such as sash windows and original wooden flooring.

The left side of the house is made up of the sitting room which has an open cast-iron fireplace.

The kitchen has blue tile backsplash and wooden flooring - Credit: Russen & Hill

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Russen & Hill

On the right is the dining room which leads to the kitchen with a tile backsplash and a Belfast sink.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a panelled bath.

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Russen & Hill

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Russen & Hill

The garden is in front of the property with a lawn, patio, shed and original feature brick wall.

The house is in Old Costessey, a suburb five miles from the centre of Norwich.

The front garden is enclosed with lawn and patio - Credit: Russen & Hill

The view of the house from The Street in Costessey - Credit: Russen & Hill

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Old Costessey

Guide price: £350,000

Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk