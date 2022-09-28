See inside listed Georgian cottage with period features on sale for £350k
- Credit: Russen & Hill
A three-bedroom cottage built in the 19th century in Old Costessey is on the market for £350,000.
The house is Grade II listed and dates back to 1836 - the end of the Georgian period.
It has a variety of period features such as sash windows and original wooden flooring.
The left side of the house is made up of the sitting room which has an open cast-iron fireplace.
On the right is the dining room which leads to the kitchen with a tile backsplash and a Belfast sink.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a panelled bath.
The garden is in front of the property with a lawn, patio, shed and original feature brick wall.
The house is in Old Costessey, a suburb five miles from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Old Costessey
Guide price: £350,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk