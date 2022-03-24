See inside four-bedroom home with annex in Costessey on sale for £940K
- Credit: Savills
A large four-bedroom home with an annex in Costessey is on the market for £940,000.
Sarum Hall was designed by Norwich architects Lambert Scott & Innes and built in 1988.
It is behind wrought iron gates and a brick weave drive.
The house has lots of natural light and views of the Wensum Valley and Ringland Hills.
The ground floor opens to the front hall which leads to the study and a small toilet.
The kitchen and breakfast room, dining room, drawing room and a large garden room are also on the ground floor.
The first floor has four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The master bedroom has a dressing room and an en suite.
The annex is self-contained and comprises of a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.
Sarum Hall is in a plot of 0.56 acres with a south-facing garden and mature trees on the boundary.
There is also a garage and a summer house.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hinshalwood Way, Norwich
Guide Price: £940,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk