See inside renovated textile factory home for sale for £500k
- Credit: Sefftons
A former factory off Pottergate in Norwich has been converted into a three-bed home and is on the market with Sefftons for £500,000.
Willets Court in Norwich was originally a textile factory so the property is of historical interest to the city. It was renovated in 2001.
There are many period features in the property, including exposed wooden beams throughout, solid wood flooring and carvings, stained glass windows and feature fireplaces.
The ground floor contains only the large living room and kitchen, both accessed by the entrance hall. The living room has large windows and a fireplace.
The first floor includes the master bedroom and the family bathroom with a roll-top bath. The master has a juliet balcony.
The second floor contains two further bedrooms and another bathroom with a shower.
The garden is small with a lawn, some spot planting and a patio area.
Most Read
- 1 Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich
- 2 If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
- 3 Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police
- 4 Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich
- 5 Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich
- 6 Duo to close manufacturing business after 33 years
- 7 7 schools in and around Norwich that taught celebrities
- 8 It's not our problem, says builder of flats hit with fire-safety issues
- 9 Man dies after getting into difficulties in UEA Sportspark pool
- 10 Outrage after rise in 'disgusting' dog walkers abandoning poo
The yard is jointly owned by nine homes that all have parking permission. The entrance is gated. A yearly charge covers its maintenance.
Willets Court is located between Pottergate and St Benedicts Street in Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Willets Court, Norwich
Guide Price: £500,000
Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk