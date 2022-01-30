News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside renovated textile factory home for sale for £500k

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM January 30, 2022
PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

Willets Court off Pottergate in Norwich - Credit: Sefftons

A former factory off Pottergate in Norwich has been converted into a three-bed home and is on the market with Sefftons for £500,000.

Willets Court in Norwich was originally a textile factory so the property is of historical interest to the city. It was renovated in 2001.

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

The sitting room, with exposed wooden beams, solid wood floor and French doors to the garden - Credit: Sefftons

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

The master bedroom, which has a Juliet balcony and a window over the stairs - Credit: Sefftons

There are many period features in the property, including exposed wooden beams throughout, solid wood flooring and carvings, stained glass windows and feature fireplaces.

The ground floor contains only the large living room and kitchen, both accessed by the entrance hall. The living room has large windows and a fireplace.

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

A stained glass window, one of the properties period features - Credit: Sefftons

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

A wood carving at the bottom of the stairs on the ground floor, one of the properties period features - Credit: Sefftons

The first floor includes the master bedroom and the family bathroom with a roll-top bath. The master has a juliet balcony.

The second floor contains two further bedrooms and another bathroom with a shower.

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

The kitchen, one of only two main rooms on the ground floor - Credit: Sefftons

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

The garden is small with a lawn, some spot planting and a patio area.

The yard is jointly owned by nine homes that all have parking permission. The entrance is gated. A yearly charge covers its maintenance.

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

The family bathroom on the first floor, with a roll-top bath - Credit: Sefftons

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

One of the bedrooms on the second floor, showcasing one of the properties period features - wooden beams - Credit: Sefftons

Willets Court is located between Pottergate and St Benedicts Street in Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Willets Court, Norwich

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

The home used to be textile factory and was converted in 2001 - Credit: Sefftons

PROP - Willets Court, Norwich

The back garden with lawn, a patio and a shed - Credit: Sefftons

Guide Price: £500,000

Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk

