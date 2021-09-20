News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:31 PM September 20, 2021   
converted factory kerrison road norwich

The Factory, built in the 1950s - Credit: Minors and Brady

A former factory near Carrow Road has been converted into luxury apartments, which are now on the market.

converted factory kerrison road norwich

The original front door to the factory - Credit: Minors and Brady

The Factory was originally a Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd. factory in the 1950s, producing mechanical parts. It has since been converted to apartments.

converted factory kerrison road norwich

The open plan lounge, kitchen, and dining area - Credit: Minors and Brady

The front door of the apartment opens to a hallway with hardwood flooring, and two cupboards for storage. The hall leads to all other rooms.

converted factory kerrison road norwich

The lounde, with dual aspect windows - Credit: Minors and Brady

The kitchen, dining area, and lounge are open plan. Windows on two sides bring light into the room.

converted factory kerrison road norwich

The kitchen - Credit: Minors and Brady

The kitchen has fitted units and white goods. There is also a dining area.

converted factory kerrison road norwich

The kitchen - Credit: Minors and Brady

You may also want to watch:

Bedroom one is a double room with high ceilings, hardwood flooring, fitted wardrobes, and windows. This bedroom has an en-suite, with a waterfall shower.

converted factory kerrison road norwich

Bedroom one, with an en-suite - Credit: Minors and Brady

Bedroom two is also a double room with hardwood flooring and windows.

converted factory kerrison road norwich

Bedroom one - Credit: Minors and Brady

Most Read

  1. 1 Calls to stop major development in expanding village
  2. 2 Streets in Norwich close for car-free day
  3. 3 The roadworks you need to know about in Norwich this week
  1. 4 Bus routes affected by driver shortages in Norwich
  2. 5 Bookshop to close with clothing store set to move in
  3. 6 Impact of T-Rex trail revealed as sculptures leave city
  4. 7 Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk
  5. 8 Warning to others after mum breaks leg using park zip wire
  6. 9 'A very easy Brexit win' - Traders have say on imperial measures change
  7. 10 New sculpture trail launched for park near Norwich

The main bathroom has a panelled bath with a shower, as well as a towel radiator

converted factory kerrison road norwich

Bedroom two - Credit: Minors and Brady

The property is one of 24 loft-style luxury apartments in The Factory, located on Kerrison Road in Norwich, near Carrow Road.

The property is on the market with agents Minors and Brady.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Foodies restaurant on Magdalen Street, offers restaurant style food that customers can take away.

'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Andy Davis, owner Take Thai, is set to open a new takeaway called the Norwich Smokehouse off Aylsham Road

New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man attempts to cross the road at Chapel Field North by edging out to see approaching cars

Norfolk County Council

To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon