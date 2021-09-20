See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000

Published: 5:31 PM September 20, 2021

The Factory, built in the 1950s - Credit: Minors and Brady

A former factory near Carrow Road has been converted into luxury apartments, which are now on the market.

The original front door to the factory - Credit: Minors and Brady

The Factory was originally a Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd. factory in the 1950s, producing mechanical parts. It has since been converted to apartments.

The open plan lounge, kitchen, and dining area - Credit: Minors and Brady

The front door of the apartment opens to a hallway with hardwood flooring, and two cupboards for storage. The hall leads to all other rooms.

The lounde, with dual aspect windows - Credit: Minors and Brady

The kitchen, dining area, and lounge are open plan. Windows on two sides bring light into the room.

The kitchen - Credit: Minors and Brady

The kitchen has fitted units and white goods. There is also a dining area.

The kitchen - Credit: Minors and Brady

You may also want to watch:

Bedroom one is a double room with high ceilings, hardwood flooring, fitted wardrobes, and windows. This bedroom has an en-suite, with a waterfall shower.

Bedroom one, with an en-suite - Credit: Minors and Brady

Bedroom two is also a double room with hardwood flooring and windows.

Bedroom one - Credit: Minors and Brady

The main bathroom has a panelled bath with a shower, as well as a towel radiator

Bedroom two - Credit: Minors and Brady

The property is one of 24 loft-style luxury apartments in The Factory, located on Kerrison Road in Norwich, near Carrow Road.

The property is on the market with agents Minors and Brady.