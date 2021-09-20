See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
- Credit: Minors and Brady
A former factory near Carrow Road has been converted into luxury apartments, which are now on the market.
The Factory was originally a Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd. factory in the 1950s, producing mechanical parts. It has since been converted to apartments.
The front door of the apartment opens to a hallway with hardwood flooring, and two cupboards for storage. The hall leads to all other rooms.
The kitchen, dining area, and lounge are open plan. Windows on two sides bring light into the room.
The kitchen has fitted units and white goods. There is also a dining area.
Bedroom one is a double room with high ceilings, hardwood flooring, fitted wardrobes, and windows. This bedroom has an en-suite, with a waterfall shower.
Bedroom two is also a double room with hardwood flooring and windows.
The main bathroom has a panelled bath with a shower, as well as a towel radiator
The property is one of 24 loft-style luxury apartments in The Factory, located on Kerrison Road in Norwich, near Carrow Road.
The property is on the market with agents Minors and Brady.