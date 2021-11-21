News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this former church being converted into 20 properties

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM November 21, 2021
Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

A CGI image of the inside of one of the properties, with the church's stained glass windows - Credit: Savills

Twenty properties within these 18th-century former-church buildings in Norwich are on the market with Savills for £185,000 to £565,000.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

A CGI image of the front of the development - Credit: Savills

The development was formerly St Peter's Methodist Church, the old Church Hall and the former Boys' Brigade building.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The site plan for the development, with three buildings including a former church - Credit: Savills

They date back to 1894 and have been redeveloped to include the period characteristics of the buildings as well as new modern features.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The dining and living area in the showhome - Credit: Savills

The property includes 20 three and four-bedroom townhouses and one and two-bedroom duplex apartments, as well as a detached two-bedroom chalet.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The kitchen and living area in the showhome - Credit: Savills

Features include high ceilings, granite worktops, and one property will feature the original stained glass windows of the church.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The study in the showhome - Credit: Savills

Savills described the interiors as "stylish and contemporary", blending "careful restoration to retain historic character, with modern touches for quality city living".

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The bedroom in the showhome, with access to the terrace - Credit: Savills

Some of the properties have outdoor space, with the townhouses having private terraces. There are communal walkways and parking spaces available.

Chapters, Park Lane, Norwich

The bathroom in the showhome - Credit: Savills

The development is on Park Lane, in the golden triangle in west Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Park Lane, Norwich

Guide Price: £185,000 - £565,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk

Norwich News

