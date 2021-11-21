See inside this former church being converted into 20 properties
- Credit: Savills
Twenty properties within these 18th-century former-church buildings in Norwich are on the market with Savills for £185,000 to £565,000.
The development was formerly St Peter's Methodist Church, the old Church Hall and the former Boys' Brigade building.
They date back to 1894 and have been redeveloped to include the period characteristics of the buildings as well as new modern features.
The property includes 20 three and four-bedroom townhouses and one and two-bedroom duplex apartments, as well as a detached two-bedroom chalet.
Features include high ceilings, granite worktops, and one property will feature the original stained glass windows of the church.
Savills described the interiors as "stylish and contemporary", blending "careful restoration to retain historic character, with modern touches for quality city living".
Some of the properties have outdoor space, with the townhouses having private terraces. There are communal walkways and parking spaces available.
The development is on Park Lane, in the golden triangle in west Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Park Lane, Norwich
Guide Price: £185,000 - £565,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk
