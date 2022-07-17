See inside converted chapel with modern interior on sale for £750k
- Credit: Starkings & Watson
A Grade II listed converted chapel with an open-plan living space and a balcony is on the market for £750,000.
The four-bed family home in Thorpe St Andrew is spread over three floors and has a unique layout.
The chapel is in St Andrews Park, a former Victorian hospital that is now a housing development and business park.
Plenty of character features remain such as the concave chapel roof and arched windows.
The ground floor opens into the front hall. The house slants to the left and has two bedrooms, one with an en suite, and the family bathroom.
Upstairs is the open-plan living space with the sitting room and kitchen with an island, integrated appliances and modern fittings.
There is also a balcony facing southeast, another bedroom and a mezzanine study.
On the second floor is the large master bedroom which has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite with a bath.
There is an area of grass for the private use of the home as well as communal grounds in St Andrews Park with access to the River Yare.
The converted chapel is in Thorpe St Andrew, just over three miles outside of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Andrews Park, Norwich
Guide price: £750,000
Starkings & Watson, 01603 336116, www.starkingsandwatson.co.uk