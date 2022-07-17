Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
See inside converted chapel with modern interior on sale for £750k

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM July 17, 2022
This listed converted chapel is on the market for £750k - Credit: Starkings & Watson

A Grade II listed converted chapel with an open-plan living space and a balcony is on the market for £750,000.

The four-bed family home in Thorpe St Andrew is spread over three floors and has a unique layout.

The living room area looks out the arched windows to the communal grounds - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The dining room section of the living space looks towards the balcony - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The chapel is in St Andrews Park, a former Victorian hospital that is now a housing development and business park. 

Plenty of character features remain such as the concave chapel roof and arched windows.

The kitchen has integrated appliances and an island - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The master bedroom is on the second floor which is a mezzanine and has views of the chapel roof - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The ground floor opens into the front hall. The house slants to the left and has two bedrooms, one with an en suite, and the family bathroom.

Upstairs is the open-plan living space with the sitting room and kitchen with an island, integrated appliances and modern fittings.

The shared bathroom on the ground floor - Credit: Starkings & Watson

One of the three bedrooms on the ground and first floor - Credit: Starkings & Watson

There is also a balcony facing southeast, another bedroom and a mezzanine study.

On the second floor is the large master bedroom which has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite with a bath.

The balcony faces southwest and overlooks the communal grounds - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The home overlooks the communal grounds - Credit: Starkings & Watson

There is an area of grass for the private use of the home as well as communal grounds in St Andrews Park with access to the River Yare.

The converted chapel is in Thorpe St Andrew, just over three miles outside of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Andrews Park, Norwich

Guide price: £750,000

Starkings & Watson, 01603 336116, www.starkingsandwatson.co.uk

