See inside this quirky bungalow for sale near Norwich railway station
A quirky new bungalow with its own built-in office space launches for sale in Norwich this weekend.
The one-bedroom, one-storey property on Lower Clarence Road is for sale for £325,000.
It is described by selling agent Darren Williams as a "most interesting" property, as the original building was once part of the railway workers' social club, but has now been separated to create a one-bedroom bungalow with adjoining office, totalling around 864 sq ft.
It is located right next door to Norwich Railway Station, which makes it ideal for regular commuters, business owners or even investors, as it is expected to offer a potential yield of 5-12%.
The living space includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen/diner and living room, which also has bi-fold doors out into the courtyard garden.
The office space is light and well fitted and includes a shower room and kitchen area.
Selling agents Sefftons will be holding an open day on Saturday, October 16, from 10am-2pm. Booking is required.
PROPERTY FACTS
Lower Clarence Road, Norwich
Price: £325,000
Sefftons, 01603 950224, www.sefftons.co.uk