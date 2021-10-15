News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this quirky bungalow for sale near Norwich railway station

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM October 15, 2021   
Aerial view of one-bed bungalow for sale on Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

The property is located within walking distance to Norwich railway station - Credit: Sefftons

A quirky new bungalow with its own built-in office space launches for sale in Norwich this weekend.

The one-bedroom, one-storey property on Lower Clarence Road is for sale for £325,000.

Aerial view of a converted bungalow on Lower Clarence Road, Norwich, which is for sale

Part of a former railway workers' social club has been transformed into a chic new bungalow in Norwich city centre - Credit: Sefftons

Contemporary living area with bi-fold doors leading to courtyard garden at this property for sale in Norwich

Bi-fold doors in the living room lead out on to a courtyard garden - Credit: Sefftons

Modern shower room at this 1-bed converted bungalow for sale next to Norwich railway station

Inside the shower room - Credit: Sefftons

Modern white kitchen with two seater table at this 1-bed property to buy in Norwich

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Sefftons

It is described by selling agent Darren Williams as a "most interesting" property, as the original building was once part of the railway workers' social club, but has now been separated to create a one-bedroom bungalow with adjoining office, totalling around 864 sq ft.

It is located right next door to Norwich Railway Station, which makes it ideal for regular commuters, business owners or even investors, as it is expected to offer a potential yield of 5-12%. 

The living space includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen/diner and living room, which also has bi-fold doors out into the courtyard garden.

Built-in office/commercial space at this 1-bedroom single storey property for sale in Norwich

Inside the office space, which includes a kitchen - Credit: Sefftons

Contemporary new office space at this one-bedroom bungalow for sale on Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

The office space - Credit: Sefftons

Courtyard garden at this 1-bedroom property for sale on Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

Bi-fold doors from the living space open out on to a courtyard garden - Credit: Sefftons

View towards the courtyard garden at this 1-bed bungalow for sale on Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

The view towards the courtyard garden from the living area - Credit: Sefftons

You may also want to watch:

The office space is light and well fitted and includes a shower room and kitchen area.

Selling agents Sefftons will be holding an open day on Saturday, October 16, from 10am-2pm. Booking is required.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker
  2. 2 Alan Carr enjoys 'delicious food' and leaves large tip at city restaurant
  3. 3 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
  1. 4 Hundreds potentially put at risk as council homes safety inspections missed
  2. 5 Four Norwich city green spaces among best in UK
  3. 6 Eight fire crews attend false alarm in city centre
  4. 7 Egg-lobbing mob leads police to step up presence in suburb
  5. 8 Man suffered double jaw fracture in Norwich bar attack
  6. 9 Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed
  7. 10 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021

PROPERTY FACTS
Lower Clarence Road, Norwich
Price: £325,000
Sefftons, 01603 950224, www.sefftons.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Java Store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is closing for good

Castle Quarter gifts shop closing down for good

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Kaychanel wasn't expected to survive her first night

Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been lodged for change of use application for another car showroom in Reepham Road.

Mystery car brand set to open new showroom in city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Derek Wright said without the hedges, the people on School Lane would have lights blaring into their windows

Neighbours furious as conifer trees protecting their privacy get the chop

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon