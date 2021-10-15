See inside this quirky bungalow for sale near Norwich railway station

Published: 4:30 PM October 15, 2021

The property is located within walking distance to Norwich railway station - Credit: Sefftons

A quirky new bungalow with its own built-in office space launches for sale in Norwich this weekend.

The one-bedroom, one-storey property on Lower Clarence Road is for sale for £325,000.

Part of a former railway workers' social club has been transformed into a chic new bungalow in Norwich city centre - Credit: Sefftons

Bi-fold doors in the living room lead out on to a courtyard garden - Credit: Sefftons

Inside the shower room - Credit: Sefftons

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Sefftons

It is described by selling agent Darren Williams as a "most interesting" property, as the original building was once part of the railway workers' social club, but has now been separated to create a one-bedroom bungalow with adjoining office, totalling around 864 sq ft.

It is located right next door to Norwich Railway Station, which makes it ideal for regular commuters, business owners or even investors, as it is expected to offer a potential yield of 5-12%.

The living space includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen/diner and living room, which also has bi-fold doors out into the courtyard garden.

Inside the office space, which includes a kitchen - Credit: Sefftons

The office space - Credit: Sefftons

Bi-fold doors from the living space open out on to a courtyard garden - Credit: Sefftons

The view towards the courtyard garden from the living area - Credit: Sefftons

You may also want to watch:

The office space is light and well fitted and includes a shower room and kitchen area.

Selling agents Sefftons will be holding an open day on Saturday, October 16, from 10am-2pm. Booking is required.

PROPERTY FACTS

Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

Price: £325,000

Sefftons, 01603 950224, www.sefftons.co.uk