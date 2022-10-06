Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Four-bed penthouse with roof garden and city views on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:52 PM October 6, 2022
xxx_01_ameliahouse_colegate_sep22

A four-bed duplex is selling for £425k - Credit: Brown & Co

This four-bed penthouse duplex and a roof garden with city views is on the market for £425,000.

Amelia House is in the medieval quarter of Norwich.

xxx_02_ameliahouse_colegate_sep22

The penthouse is in Colegate - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_03_ameliahouse_colegate_sep22

The kitchen and breakfast room has skylights - Credit: Brown & Co

The house opens to the first floor which includes four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the shared bathroom.

Upstairs is the sitting room, which is vaulted with sliding doors to the roof garden, and the kitchen and breakfast room.

xxx_04_ameliahouse_colegate_sep22

The sitting room has a vaulted ceiling and doors to the roof terrace - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_05_ameliahouse_colegate_sep22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

The roof garden has space for outdoor furniture and has city views.

Parking is available via permit.

xxx_06_ameliahouse_colegate_sep22

The family bathroom - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_07_ameliahouse_colegate_sep22

The roof terrace has views of the city - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Colegate, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629781, www.brown-co.com

