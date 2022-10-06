Four-bed penthouse with roof garden and city views on sale for £425k
Published: 2:52 PM October 6, 2022
- Credit: Brown & Co
This four-bed penthouse duplex and a roof garden with city views is on the market for £425,000.
Amelia House is in the medieval quarter of Norwich.
The house opens to the first floor which includes four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the shared bathroom.
Upstairs is the sitting room, which is vaulted with sliding doors to the roof garden, and the kitchen and breakfast room.
The roof garden has space for outdoor furniture and has city views.
Parking is available via permit.
PROPERTY FACTS
Colegate, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629781, www.brown-co.com