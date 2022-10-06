Four-bed penthouse with roof garden and city views on sale for £425k

A four-bed duplex is selling for £425k - Credit: Brown & Co

This four-bed penthouse duplex and a roof garden with city views is on the market for £425,000.

Amelia House is in the medieval quarter of Norwich.

The penthouse is in Colegate

The kitchen and breakfast room has skylights

The house opens to the first floor which includes four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the shared bathroom.

Upstairs is the sitting room, which is vaulted with sliding doors to the roof garden, and the kitchen and breakfast room.

The sitting room has a vaulted ceiling and doors to the roof terrace

One of the four bedrooms

The roof garden has space for outdoor furniture and has city views.

Parking is available via permit.

The family bathroom

The roof terrace has views of the city

PROPERTY FACTS

Colegate, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629781, www.brown-co.com