£1.5m home in former grounds of Norfolk’s ‘chocolate' mansion for sale

The Clock House in Hethersett is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Sowerbys

A four-bed home converted from the outbuildings of Norfolk’s famous ‘chocolate’ mansion, once owned by some of Norfolk’s most influential families, has come up for sale.

The Clock House in Hethersett, near Norwich, was formerly the carriage house, laundry garden, stable and grooms’ quarters for Thickthorn Hall, which was owned by the Gurney banking family and then the Colman's.

Later it was purchased by the Mackintosh family, who bought out Caley’s in Norwich and developed the first ever packet of Rolos. The owner of Mackintosh’s, Lord Halifax, lived there until his death in 1964 and the home was since dubbed Norfolk’s ‘chocolate’ mansion.

The entrance hall, featuring a modern staircase leading up - Credit: Sowerbys

The property combines period features with more modern additions and offers lots of sociable living spaces - Credit: Sowerbys

In the late 1980s the main hall was divided up and converted into apartments. The outbuildings were combined to create one family home, which is now for sale for £1.5m.

Just like the main hall, the buildings date back to the late Georgian era and are symmetrical in design, with a fine courtyard out the front and an impressive water fountain.

A spokesperson for selling agents, Sowerbys, says that when the current owners first viewed the property they “fell in love with the stunning exterior, location and the opportunity to create sociable spaces via the many separate entertaining areas” - and done that they have.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a real highlight of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is well-fitted with a separate seating area offering garden views - Credit: Sowerbys

The Clock House, now, is a fusion of the old and the new; period features have been retained and restored alongside more modern additions and the spaces updated to offer real flexibility.

Accommodation flows well throughout, combining a mixture of sociable spaces and more intimate rooms and the free-flowing kitchen/breakfast room is a particular highlight. It features a double-sided fireplace which divides part of the room into an intimate seating area, offering fine views over the neighbouring woodland.

The master bedroom has its own gas fireplace and each of the four bedrooms have their own bathrooms, including the one on the ground floor, which also has access to a separate reception room and could be converted into a guest suite or annexe.

The master bedroom features its own cosy fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

Each bedroom has its own en suite - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor also provides a separate snug, office and shower room.

Outside, the south-facing walled garden has been well landscaped and maturely planted. The rest of the garden faces west and offers a completely different feel with a woodland backdrop attracting lots of wildlife and providing a great deal of privacy.

The Clock House also has a parking area, garage and is approached by wrought-iron electric gates.

The Clock House, Hethersett, has lovely gardens and a secluded setting - Credit: Sowerbys

The gardens have been beautifully landscaped and offer a good degree of privacy - Credit: Sowerbys

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Norwich Road, Hethersett

Guide price: £1,500,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441

www.sowerbys.com