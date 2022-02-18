News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this tucked-away cottage for sale in Norwich for £600k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:33 PM February 18, 2022
Front door of Church House, Redwell Street, which is for sale for £600,000

Church House off Redwell Street in Norwich is for sale for offers in the region of £600,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

A tucked-away cottage in the centre of Norwich has come up for sale – complete with pretty church views and two underground cellars.

Church House is located off Redwell Street, near Tombland, and is priced at £600,000 with Russen & Hill.

The building had been used as office space before being put up for sale at auction. Since then it has been completely renovated and reconfigured to create a contemporary three-bedroom home.

Modern fitted kitchen with oak worktops in a 3-bed cottage for sale off Redwell Street, Norwich

The kitchen area in the open-plan living space - Credit: Russen & Hill

Modern wooden kitchen in a renovated 3-bed cottage for sale off Redwell Street, Norwich

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with integrated appliances - Credit: Russen & Hill

High ceilinged reception room overlooking St Michael-at-Plea, Norwich

The property enjoys pretty church views and high ceilings - Credit: Russen & Hill

Stone cellar beneath a 3-bedroom renovated cottage for sale off Redwell Street, Norwich

The cellar beneath the kitchen - Credit: Russen & Hill

Accommodation now includes a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, bathroom and open-plan living space on the ground floor, fitted with a luxury oak kitchen and a range of appliances including an oven, hob, dishwasher, wine cooler and larder-style fridge/freezer.

Stairs from the kitchen lead down into two spacious cellars, which offer lots of storage space, and there is also a separate utility cupboard which provides space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Large master bedroom with dressing area and shower room in a 3-bed cottage for sale off Redwell Street, Norwich

The property has been completely renovated inside - Credit: Russen & Hill

View through a sash window of St Michael-at-Plea, a church off Redwell Street in Norwich

The cottage enjoys lovely views over the rear of St Michael-at-Plea - Credit: Russen & Hill

Luxury ground-floor bathroom with freestanding bathroom in a 3-bed cottage for sale off Redwell St, Norwich

Inside the ground-floor bathroom - Credit: Russen & Hill

Large entrance hall with stairs leading up in a 3-bed cottage for sale off Redwell Street, Norwich

The entrance hall - Credit: Russen & Hill

The first-floor landing leads on to three good-sized bedrooms, and the master suite enjoys its own dressing and shower room.

Outside, there is a small garden area to the front with flowers, trees and shrubs and enough room for a table and chairs.

Most Read

  1. 1 City bridge collapses hours after burst water main
  2. 2 Live Storm Eunice updates: Gusts 'pass peak' but will remain very strong
  3. 3 Stay home! Norwich braces for Storm Eunice's 85mph winds
  1. 4 Water returns for homes in and around Norwich
  2. 5 Bus service 'gone pear-shaped' since St Stephens regeneration
  3. 6 Obituary: Army veteran with a 'heart of gold', dies aged 41
  4. 7 Townhouse on Norwich's prettiest street on the market for nearly £800k
  5. 8 Drivers urged to avoid busy city road due to flooding
  6. 9 Delays on A47 after lorry carrying boat breaks down
  7. 10 Delays as city road remains closed after bridge partially collapses

The property is for sale with no onward chain, and Russen & Hill will be holding an open day on Saturday, February 26 from 10am-12pm.

PROPERTY FACTS
Redwell Street, Norwich
Offers in the region of £600,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A boat called Utopia has been moored in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is Mark Appel of Bishy Barney Day Boats

Battle over 'eyesore' boat moored in river beauty spot

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Smyths in Longwater in Costessey near Norwich will be giving away free LEGO this weekend.

Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Celestial Sound Cloud installation will be in Chapelfield Gardens

Days Out Guide | Video

Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Darts players including Marc Kerr (inset) were disgusted by the state of the toilets in Rileys in Norwich's Magdalen Street

Darts players slam 'shambolic' toilets after urine seeps into corridor

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon