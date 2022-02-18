See inside this tucked-away cottage for sale in Norwich for £600k
- Credit: Russen & Hill
A tucked-away cottage in the centre of Norwich has come up for sale – complete with pretty church views and two underground cellars.
Church House is located off Redwell Street, near Tombland, and is priced at £600,000 with Russen & Hill.
The building had been used as office space before being put up for sale at auction. Since then it has been completely renovated and reconfigured to create a contemporary three-bedroom home.
Accommodation now includes a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, bathroom and open-plan living space on the ground floor, fitted with a luxury oak kitchen and a range of appliances including an oven, hob, dishwasher, wine cooler and larder-style fridge/freezer.
Stairs from the kitchen lead down into two spacious cellars, which offer lots of storage space, and there is also a separate utility cupboard which provides space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.
The first-floor landing leads on to three good-sized bedrooms, and the master suite enjoys its own dressing and shower room.
Outside, there is a small garden area to the front with flowers, trees and shrubs and enough room for a table and chairs.
The property is for sale with no onward chain, and Russen & Hill will be holding an open day on Saturday, February 26 from 10am-12pm.
PROPERTY FACTS
Redwell Street, Norwich
Offers in the region of £600,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk