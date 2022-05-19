Church with planning permission for home conversion up for auction

Church Hall in Hethersett is on the market for £175,000 with Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former church which has planning permission to be converted into a four-bed house is up for auction.

Church Hall in Hethersett is on the market for £175,000 with Auction House East Anglia.

The building, located in Henstead Road, was originally constructed around 1850 as a school but in 1956 the ownership transferred to the church.

It has been used ever since as a hall for church activities including services, meetings, fundraising, and social events.

Church Hall in Hethersett is on the market for £175,000 with Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is not listed and now benefits from planning permission to convert it into a residential dwelling.

In the plans, the original historic buildings will be retained with the later additions demolished, including the 1950s kitchen extension and 1980s toilet block extension.

The main hall, jubilee room, covered passages, and the former earth closet will be retained under the plans.

Church Hall in Hethersett is on the market for £175,000 with Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The plans also state that the exteriors will be restored and the interior converted into a single four-bedroom property with the remaining land given over to gardens and two parking spaces.

It will go up for auction on Wednesday, June 15.