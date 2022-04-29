Revealed: The 7 cheapest streets to buy a property in Norwich

New data has revealed the cheapest streets in Norwich based upon average sale prices between 2017 and 2021 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The roads in Norwich which will get house buyers the most bang for their buck have been revealed.

The north of the city has come out on top for where the best bargains can be found.

Norris Court, Barnards Yard and Mandells Court are at the top of the list, followed by The Towers in and Wessex Street.

The data is based on all property sales between 2017 and 2021 where there have been five sales or more in the street.

The cheapest streets are all located in the NR3 postcode, suggesting the area offers more affordability than other places in Norwich.

Norris Court was the cheapest street in the city, with homes fetching an average sale price of £61,714 with seven sold in the last five years.

The second cheapest was Barnards Yard with five sales at an average price of £98,500 followed by Mandells Court with seven sold at an average price of £100,744.

According to a city estate agent, while some streets in Norwich are held in high "prestige" the cheaper price options also reflect the type and size of the property rather than just the desirability of the area.

Kris Pearce, branch manager of Minors & Brady in Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Minors & Brady

Kris Pearce, branch manager of Minors & Brady based in Unthank Road, said: "The average house value upon streets tends to reflect the type of properties that are on that street.

"For example, if there is one five bed home in good condition it is going to bump the value of the whole street whereas if there is a block of flats the average price will be much lower.

"The five elements we look at when valuing a house include the size of the property, the size of the plot, the building's condition, its location; is it near a busy road or bars and clubs, or the area it is in considering the locality to schools and parks.

"Certain streets are seen as having more prestige, such as Unthank Road or Thunder Lane in Thorpe St Andrew. Streets near good schools and green parks will inevitably have higher prices compared to houses of a similar size and condition in other areas.

"If one house sells for a good price it will inevitably push up the value of others nearby. The supply and demand for these properties means the value sticks and tends to increase over time."