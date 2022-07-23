Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Period home in 'prestigious' city street on sale for £950k

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:41 PM July 23, 2022
This property on Newmarket Street is "full to the brim" with character and charm

This property on Newmarket Street is "full to the brim" with character and charm according to the property's agents - Credit: Winkworth

A five-bed home "brimming" with period features has gone up for sale in the city.

This unique "must see" property in Newmarket Road is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

The dining room inside the Newmarket Road property

The dining room inside the Newmarket Road property - Credit: Winkworth

The rooms are packed with character features and offers spacious rooms across three floors.

The living room has a period fireplace among other features

The living room has a period fireplace among other features - Credit: Winkworth

As an added bonus there is also a cellar that could make for a great space for storage or a study.

The Newmarket Road property has a bright and spacious kitchen and dining area

The Newmarket Road property has a bright and spacious kitchen and dining area - Credit: Winkworth

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the house is ideal for a large family and its ground floor annexe makes multi-generational living a possibility.

One of the five bedrooms

One of the five bedrooms, complete with an en suite - Credit: Winkworth

To the rear of the property there is a substantial secluded garden with an abundance of green foliage and a large patio area perfect for al fresco dining.

This bathroom has a free-standing bathtub 

This bathroom has a free-standing bathtub - Credit: Winkworth

It is situated in Newmarket Road, a "prestigious" street - according to the agents Winkworth - that is only a short distance away from Norwich city centre.

It is also close to the village of Eaton.

The bathrooms have been splendidly presented with stylish facilities

The bathrooms are presented with stylish facilities - Credit: Winkworth

As well as parking at the front of the property, there is also a garage at the rear.

There is a spacious and abundantly green garden to be found at the rear of the Newmarket Road home

There is a spacious and abundantly green garden to be found at the rear of the Newmarket Road home - Credit: Winkworth

The house has a patio area to the rear 

The house has a patio area to the rear - Credit: Winkworth

PROPERTY FACTS 

Newmarket Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £950,000 - £975,000

Winkworth Eaton, 01603 950235, eaton@winkworth.co.uk

