Period home in 'prestigious' city street on sale for £950k

This property on Newmarket Street is "full to the brim" with character and charm according to the property's agents - Credit: Winkworth

A five-bed home "brimming" with period features has gone up for sale in the city.

This unique "must see" property in Newmarket Road is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

The dining room inside the Newmarket Road property - Credit: Winkworth

The rooms are packed with character features and offers spacious rooms across three floors.

The living room has a period fireplace among other features - Credit: Winkworth

As an added bonus there is also a cellar that could make for a great space for storage or a study.

The Newmarket Road property has a bright and spacious kitchen and dining area - Credit: Winkworth

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the house is ideal for a large family and its ground floor annexe makes multi-generational living a possibility.

One of the five bedrooms, complete with an en suite - Credit: Winkworth

To the rear of the property there is a substantial secluded garden with an abundance of green foliage and a large patio area perfect for al fresco dining.

This bathroom has a free-standing bathtub - Credit: Winkworth

It is situated in Newmarket Road, a "prestigious" street - according to the agents Winkworth - that is only a short distance away from Norwich city centre.

It is also close to the village of Eaton.

The bathrooms are presented with stylish facilities - Credit: Winkworth

As well as parking at the front of the property, there is also a garage at the rear.

There is a spacious and abundantly green garden to be found at the rear of the Newmarket Road home - Credit: Winkworth

The house has a patio area to the rear - Credit: Winkworth

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £950,000 - £975,000

Winkworth Eaton, 01603 950235, eaton@winkworth.co.uk