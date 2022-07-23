Period home in 'prestigious' city street on sale for £950k
- Credit: Winkworth
A five-bed home "brimming" with period features has gone up for sale in the city.
This unique "must see" property in Newmarket Road is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.
The rooms are packed with character features and offers spacious rooms across three floors.
As an added bonus there is also a cellar that could make for a great space for storage or a study.
With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the house is ideal for a large family and its ground floor annexe makes multi-generational living a possibility.
To the rear of the property there is a substantial secluded garden with an abundance of green foliage and a large patio area perfect for al fresco dining.
It is situated in Newmarket Road, a "prestigious" street - according to the agents Winkworth - that is only a short distance away from Norwich city centre.
It is also close to the village of Eaton.
As well as parking at the front of the property, there is also a garage at the rear.
PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £950,000 - £975,000
Winkworth Eaton, 01603 950235, eaton@winkworth.co.uk