One of Norwich's 'last great townhouses' hits market for £1.5m
- Credit: Sowerbys
A unique regency era property in the heart of Norwich has hit the market with a price tag of £1.5 million.
Exuding grandeur and elegance Chapel Field House was built for Norwich's Mayor at the time, John Harrison Yallop, circa 1830.
The five bedroom and two bathroom spacious home backs on to a vast walled garden with an original brick summer house.
It also has a first floor balcony with views over Chapelfield Gardens and a basement with a wine cellar.
And with the home overwhelmingly in keeping with its early 19th century heritage, prospective owners can step back in time and imagine watching gentry promenading through the green space below.
George Berry, manager and valuer at Sowerbys Norwich branch, said: "Chapel Field House has an uninterrupted view from the back of the house to the church in Upper St Giles.
"The fact you've got a garden the size that you have is just fantastic.
Most Read
- 1 Blaze near children's playground in Norwich believed to be arson
- 2 City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST
- 3 Busy roads near UEA to close until beginning of September
- 4 'Inspirational and selfless' teenager, Maisie Lossau, dies aged 17
- 5 City road closure extended for nearly three months as works continue
- 6 Busy petrol station near Norwich closes for two months
- 7 Detectives to give insight in to serial killer arrest at Norwich talk
- 8 Five-bed home with its own bar goes up for sale for £750k
- 9 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
- 10 Which city roads will be closed for car-free day?
"The original summer house - which the vendors rebuilt in 2016 - is a really lovely feature.
"Bearing in mind how central it is, it's possibly one of the largest private gardens in the city centre.
"I think its rarity makes it so special.
"The walls are a decent size as well so the privacy it affords when you're in the garden is great.
"You've got a lot of dense planting closer to the house as well so it's still incredibly private.
"There's a central hall which is a circle in the middle and a curved bow end to the back end of the house with a staircase that runs from the basement to the top floor.
"It does feel grand.
"You can't help but be enveloped by the history of the property.
"It's one of the last of Norwich's great townhouses."
The property guru added: "To have a complete townhouse - almost no different to how it would've been in 1830 - is incredibly unusual.
"I absolutely love the hall and staircase - the elegance and such a calm feel it gives in the house as a result of that.
"If someone's looking for a period house right in the city centre, they don't come up like this very often."