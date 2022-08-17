One of Norwich's 'last great townhouses' hits market for £1.5m

A unique regency era property in the heart of Norwich has hit the market with a price tag of £1.5 million.

Exuding grandeur and elegance Chapel Field House was built for Norwich's Mayor at the time, John Harrison Yallop, circa 1830.

The five bedroom and two bathroom spacious home backs on to a vast walled garden with an original brick summer house.

It also has a first floor balcony with views over Chapelfield Gardens and a basement with a wine cellar.

Chapel Field House in Norwich is on the market for £1.5 million - Credit: Sowerbys

And with the home overwhelmingly in keeping with its early 19th century heritage, prospective owners can step back in time and imagine watching gentry promenading through the green space below.

George Berry, manager and valuer at Sowerbys Norwich branch, said: "Chapel Field House has an uninterrupted view from the back of the house to the church in Upper St Giles.

"The fact you've got a garden the size that you have is just fantastic.

George Berry, manager and valuer at Sowerby's Estate Agents in Norwich - Credit: Sowerby's Estate Agents

"The original summer house - which the vendors rebuilt in 2016 - is a really lovely feature.

"Bearing in mind how central it is, it's possibly one of the largest private gardens in the city centre.

"I think its rarity makes it so special.

The back of the house is bowed where the spiralling staircase stands - Credit: Sowerbys

"The walls are a decent size as well so the privacy it affords when you're in the garden is great.

"You've got a lot of dense planting closer to the house as well so it's still incredibly private.

"There's a central hall which is a circle in the middle and a curved bow end to the back end of the house with a staircase that runs from the basement to the top floor.

George Berry said that Chapel Field House has "elegance and such a calm feel" - Credit: Sowerbys

"It does feel grand.

"You can't help but be enveloped by the history of the property.

"It's one of the last of Norwich's great townhouses."

The regency-era townhouse has barely changed in style over the last 200 years - Credit: Sowerbys

The property guru added: "To have a complete townhouse - almost no different to how it would've been in 1830 - is incredibly unusual.

"I absolutely love the hall and staircase - the elegance and such a calm feel it gives in the house as a result of that.

"If someone's looking for a period house right in the city centre, they don't come up like this very often."

Chapel Field House was built for Norwich's Mayor of the time John Harrison Yallop in circa 1830 - Credit: Sowerbys

Agent George Berry's favourite feature of Chapel Field House is the continuous spiralling staircase which uninterruptedly winds across all floors - Credit: Sowerbys

Chapel Field House is a "rare" find, agent George Berry said - Credit: Sowerbys

The regency era home is surrounded by dense planting and a walled garden for privacy - Credit: Sowerbys



