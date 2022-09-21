'Architecturally unique' home with indoor pool on sale for £2.35m

Gallery

Cedar House, a five-bed home, is up for sale in Hethersett - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bedroom "architecturally unique" home, with countryside views and an indoor pool, is on the market for £2,350,000.

Cedar House in Hethersett is flooded with natural light and has countryside views to the front and back.

The house was described by the estate agent as "architecturally unique" - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall has full-height windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The house opens into the open-plan living space which leads to the right where the dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and kitchen are found.

On the left of the ground floor are the playroom, boiler room, utility room and an indoor swimming pool with sliding doors to the garden.

The sitting room with a wood store and a log burner - Credit: Sowerbys

The bespoke kitchen has hand-built wooden units - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, each with an en suite. The master is vaulted and has a balcony overlooking the garden, a free-standing bath and a walk-in wardrobe.

On the second floor there is a games room and a fifth bedroom.

The indoor pool has a vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the bedrooms looking out to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Cedar House has a large outbuilding with garages, a boiler room and an annex which includes a sitting room, a kitchenette, a bedroom and a bathroom. There is also a detached office.

The garden is mainly lawn and the house is approached by an electric gate on to a large driveway.

The view from the master bedroom's balcony - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the bathrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Ketteringham Lane, Hethersett

Guide price: £2,350,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The games room and fifth bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden is mainly lawn with a detached studio, annex, and in-ground trampoline - Credit: Sowerbys