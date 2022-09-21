Gallery
'Architecturally unique' home with indoor pool on sale for £2.35m
- Credit: Sowerbys
A five-bedroom "architecturally unique" home, with countryside views and an indoor pool, is on the market for £2,350,000.
Cedar House in Hethersett is flooded with natural light and has countryside views to the front and back.
The house opens into the open-plan living space which leads to the right where the dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and kitchen are found.
On the left of the ground floor are the playroom, boiler room, utility room and an indoor swimming pool with sliding doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, each with an en suite. The master is vaulted and has a balcony overlooking the garden, a free-standing bath and a walk-in wardrobe.
On the second floor there is a games room and a fifth bedroom.
Cedar House has a large outbuilding with garages, a boiler room and an annex which includes a sitting room, a kitchenette, a bedroom and a bathroom. There is also a detached office.
The garden is mainly lawn and the house is approached by an electric gate on to a large driveway.
PROPERTY FACTS
Ketteringham Lane, Hethersett
Guide price: £2,350,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com