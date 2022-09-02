Fancy living in a six-bedroom former B&B? Yours for £425k

The Victorian property and former B&B in Catton Grove Road, Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

A huge Victorian property has come on the market - but will it be a massive family home or carved up into flats?

Recently knocked down from £440,000 to £425,000, the six-bedroom former B&B in Catton Grove Road, NR3, also has a secluded south-facing garden as well as a vaulted lounge/dining room.

The large Victorian home oozes period character - Credit: William H Brown

Lewis Osborn, branch manager at William H Brown, Norwich - which is marketing the property - said: "It's unusual and unique because of its size.

"In that area typically Victorian-style terraced houses line the streets - and the houses adjoining this property are traditional two-up-two-downs, whereas this is probably around three times the size with off-road parking and lots of flexible use.

Lewis Osborn, branch manager at William H Brown, Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

"The beams and stripped wooden floorboards are part of its period charm. Buyers could make it how they want it by keeping the period features but modernising the rest of it.

"It's sympathetic to modern living but pays homage to the past.

The property in Catton Grove Road has a south-facing garden - Credit: William H Brown

"It's really spacious. It could be a B&B, a residential home - the layout is really versatile so you could make it up how you wanted it.

Agent Lewis Osborn says the stripped wooden floors and beams lean into the property's period charm - Credit: William H Brown

If buying as an investment opportunity, Lewis explained how the property could bring in up to £36,000 a year as a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) which would give a "very strong" 8.4pc yield.

There are six bedrooms in the property but the rooms can be re-purposed for alternate uses - Credit: William H Brown





The bathroom has a cast iron bath - Credit: William H Brown

Agent Lewis Osborn said that this property is about three times the size of a traditional two-up-two-down property in NR3 - Credit: William H Brown

The property was initially on the market for £440,000 but was reduced to £425,000 to encourage fresh interest - Credit: William H Brown

There are six bedrooms - but they can be repurposed as extra reception rooms and a home office - Credit: William H Brown

The property is in Catton Grove Road, NR3 - Credit: William H Brown



