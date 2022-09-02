Fancy living in a six-bedroom former B&B? Yours for £425k
- Credit: William H Brown
A huge Victorian property has come on the market - but will it be a massive family home or carved up into flats?
Recently knocked down from £440,000 to £425,000, the six-bedroom former B&B in Catton Grove Road, NR3, also has a secluded south-facing garden as well as a vaulted lounge/dining room.
Lewis Osborn, branch manager at William H Brown, Norwich - which is marketing the property - said: "It's unusual and unique because of its size.
"In that area typically Victorian-style terraced houses line the streets - and the houses adjoining this property are traditional two-up-two-downs, whereas this is probably around three times the size with off-road parking and lots of flexible use.
"The beams and stripped wooden floorboards are part of its period charm. Buyers could make it how they want it by keeping the period features but modernising the rest of it.
"It's sympathetic to modern living but pays homage to the past.
"It's really spacious. It could be a B&B, a residential home - the layout is really versatile so you could make it up how you wanted it.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Moment Norwich drug dealer is arrested
- 2 Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
- 3 New tenants of The Brickmakers revealed with live music still at the heart
- 4 City shop to close amid falling sales and rising costs
- 5 Road closures and restrictions you should know ahead of Sundown Festival
- 6 Woman's migraine turns out to be incurable eye cancer
- 7 'Eyesore' fencing over city bridge sparks safety concerns
- 8 Boss fuming at 'nightmare' roadworks blunder
- 9 Police called to city centre theft
- 10 Mystery hero who saved dog from drowning comes forward
If buying as an investment opportunity, Lewis explained how the property could bring in up to £36,000 a year as a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) which would give a "very strong" 8.4pc yield.