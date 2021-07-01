Live in a converted historic former pub for sale for £450,000
A 17th century Norwich pub which closed down in 2011 is now being auctioned after being transformed into a luxury apartment.
The Cat and Fiddle, Magdalen Street, still has commercial premises on its ground floor but a three bedroom home over its two floors above.
The building, which dates to the 1600s, also comes with a three-storey attached building.
The building offers more than 3,800sq ft and has secure off road parking for several vehicles.
The property is being auctioned by a livestream sale with Auction House on July 28.
Auctioneer Bryan Baxter, Auction House, said: "Currently this impressive and high profile property offers commercial premises to the ground floor, a stylish and tasteful modernisation of the two upper floors."
History of the Cat and the Fiddle
The building dates to the 1600s and opened in around 1760, under licensee Henry Gaul. John Patteson took it over in 1794.
The pub was auctioned off in 1853 to William Wilson.
In the 1920s a boxing club was opened in the building.
The pub sold in August 2010 and again in 2011 and it closed its doors permanently that year.