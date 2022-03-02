See inside this 'castle house' in Sprowston on sale for £475k
- Credit: Arnolds Keys
A four-bedroom 'castle house' in Sprowston is on the market for £475,000.
Airedale Castle House, in Mousehold Lane, is reached through decorative folding gates which open to a driveway.
The front of the property has crenellations, spikes and mock Tudor beams.
The home is entered into the front hall through double doors.
On the left side of the house is the lounge which leads back to the dining room and on the right is the kitchen and breakfast room.
To the rear of the property is a bedroom with a wet room, which could also be used as another reception room.
The first floor has four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a dressing room.
The master bedroom has a large dressing area and an en suite with a corner bath.
There is access to the garden through French doors in the dining room or through the decorative side gate.
The garden is enclosed, with a laid lawn, and there is a paved area around a pond.
There is also a patio area in front of the French doors from the house.
At the rear boundary of the property, there is a shed, a workspace and a double garage.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mousehold Lane, Sprowston, Norwich
Guide Price: £475,000
Arnolds Keys, 01603 620551, www.arnoldskeys.com