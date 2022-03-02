News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this 'castle house' in Sprowston on sale for £475k

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:01 PM March 2, 2022
PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The front of Airedale Castle House in Sprowston. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A four-bedroom 'castle house' in Sprowston is on the market for £475,000.

Airedale Castle House, in Mousehold Lane, is reached through decorative folding gates which open to a driveway.

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The large front room with space for two sitting areas. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The front room, with a bay window and access to the dining room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The front of the property has crenellations, spikes and mock Tudor beams.

The home is entered into the front hall through double doors.

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The kitchen with a breakfast room area - Credit: Arnolds Keys

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The bedroom on the ground floor, which is currently used as another reception room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

On the left side of the house is the lounge which leads back to the dining room and on the right is the kitchen and breakfast room.

To the rear of the property is a bedroom with a wet room, which could also be used as another reception room.

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Arnolds Keys

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The en suite in the master bedroom, with a shower and corner bath - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The first floor has four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a dressing room.

The master bedroom has a large dressing area and an en suite with a corner bath.

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Arnolds Keys

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The family bathroom on the first floor with a bath and shower. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

There is access to the garden through French doors in the dining room or through the decorative side gate.

The garden is enclosed, with a laid lawn, and there is a paved area around a pond.

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Arnolds Keys

PROP - Mousehold Lane, Sprowston

The garden to the rear of the property with a small pond, patio and garages at the back - Credit: Arnolds Keys

There is also a patio area in front of the French doors from the house.

At the rear boundary of the property, there is a shed, a workspace and a double garage.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mousehold Lane, Sprowston, Norwich

Guide Price: £475,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 620551, www.arnoldskeys.com

